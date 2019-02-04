SEBRING — A wave of sadness and grief plummeted the residents of Sebring on Jan. 23, especially the families of those who lost loved ones in the SunTrust shooting. How can people rise above the wave of sadness and not sink into the waters of depression? Community resources, such as Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, exist to help people with the grieving process.
Sam Gray, a licensed mental health counselor with Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, helps people with bereavement and depression. Cornerstone provides residents of the community with free counseling.
People can choose to attend group counseling or attend one-on-one sessions. Group counseling is often helpful, because it provides a supportive network for the grieving person, but some people prefer individual counseling.
To start either group or individual counseling, call 863-382-4563 and ask to speak to a bereavement counselor in Sebring. When people call for counseling, they will be given the dates and times of counseling available in the Highlands County area. People may also attend a counseling session without a reservation.
Gray offers group bereavement counseling twice per month at the following locations:
• AdventHealth Wauchula at 735 S. 5th Ave. in Wauchula on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 2:30 p.m.
• AdventHealth Sebring at the Creation Wellness Center at 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. in Sebring every other Wednesday from 4:30-6:00 p.m. (next meeting is Feb. 6)
• AdventHealth Lake Placid chapel at 1210 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 2:30 p.m.
• The Palms of Sebring at 725 S. Pine St. in Sebring on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 2:30 p.m.
Group counseling for depression is also available twice per month at AdventHealth Sebring. Sessions are held every other Thursday in the Creation Wellness Center from 6-7:30 p.m., and the next meeting is Feb. 7.
According to Cornerstone Hospice’s website, the groups “provide a discreet and supportive environment to explore feelings and emotions related to the death of a loved one.”
“All counseling, group and individual, is available free of charge,” Gray said.
When the Highlands News-Sun asked Gray what symptoms indicate a need for help, he said, “People should seek help when they feel alone or isolated or feel that sadness is something that they can’t get away from.
“The first thing in grieving is to talk to someone. People can come tell their story [in a group counseling setting] and receive support from people who have walked the journey [of grief] before,” Gray said. “Everyone goes through the journey differently. The group counseling allows for a nonjudgmental forum for people to their their story.”
The sessions feature an atmosphere of support and comfort. People need to have permission to cry and grieve, Gray said. Instead of dealing with their grief, some people turn to being busy at work, or alcohol or drugs. Others become isolated.
“People need to grieve, cry and talk to someone,” Gray said. “They need their hearts to heal and not accumulate grief.” People who accumulate grief will at some point be overcome by a cascade of emotion, he said. “They become overcome by accumulated grief. People need to deal with grief one loss at a time.”
Julia Mercer, marketing director for The Palms of Sebring, said, “Sam is so kind.” We’ve been hosting bereavement counseling for four or five years at The Palms, Mercer said.
“He’s there to help whoever it is that needs help,” she said.
