A story on page A1 of the Friday, Dec. 14 edition of the Highlands News-Sun incorrectly stated the status of a land transfer from the Town of Lake Placid to Highlands County for a new Lake Placid Fire Department station.
The matter has been tabled until the Lake Placid Town Council’s Jan. 14 meeting. The land, at 619 Hillcrest Ave., has also not yet had rezoning hearings. Landowners within a 500-foot radius will receive hearing notices when or if hearings are scheduled.
