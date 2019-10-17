Here we go again. The last hoax on Russia cost us taxpayers about $35 million. Now they’re on to impeachment with no evidence.

If only these corrupt Democrats, Republicans, FBI and CIA would do the job they were intended to do. We had enough. There is work to be done. This do-nothing, so-called Congress doesn’t deserve even minimum wage. Looks like they need a Human Resources Department in Washington.

Talk about a waste of taxpayers’ money.

It’s a sin the way they fight with each other. Suit the Dems up, slap them in the military, and send them overseas. Give the American people a break, enough of this BS.

Joseph Rago

Avon Park

