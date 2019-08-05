MIAMI — Dotti Clifford lives the tiny life in Key West.
She has a tiny fridge. A tiny bed. A tiny bathroom. A tiny two-burner stove and a daybed. A tiny lampshade that does double duty as an earring holder.
Everything is squeezed into a tiny apartment of 100 square feet, formerly the front porch of an Old Town house.
All this tiny is how the 61-year-old Clifford, who relies on Social Security to pay her rent, affords to live in paradise.
She pays $850 a month. She considers that a bargain in pricey Key West, and is grateful for it.
“I still get so excited. I can’t believe I live here,” Clifford said.
An upbeat survivor of pancreatic cancer, her standing answer to “How are you?” is “I’m twist-and-shout happy!” As for living tiny, she said, “You have so much freedom to live out in the world.”
Living in the Florida Keys either means giving up space or getting squeezed out of town. Housing costs have soared for years. But Hurricane Irma in September 2017 has hit Monroe County even harder, reducing rentals in the Middle and Lower Keys.
In order to stay in the Keys, more people have had to go small.
Rents in Key West, which was spared the agony of Irma, simply rose to meet the demand and grew as they have since 2011, when a studio or room generally went for $850 a month. The same room or studio now rents for $1,300 to $1,600.
The median rent for an efficiency, or studio, in Key West is $1,575 and “low” rent is $1,235, according to Monroe County’s latest limits on affordable housing units. The median one-bedroom home goes for $1,765, but if you look on Facebook, studios are going for as much as $2,000 and one-bedrooms for $2,500.
According to the latest U.S. Census figures, the median household income in Key West is $62,052. In Key Largo, which is unincorporated Monroe County, it’s $61,650. Median gross rent — rent combined with monthly expenses like taxes and utilities — in Key West is $1,701, according to the Census. In the Upper Keys, it’s $1,375.
“You learn to live like a teenager,” said Michele Rodriguez, 45, who has a room and a bathroom that costs less than market rate, which is around $1,200 elsewhere in Key West.
Rodriguez is from the Bay Area and spent some time living in Melbourne, Australia, so she knows all about expensive housing. She found her place in Key West by word of mouth.
Rodriguez chooses to live with a makeshift mini-kitchen in her single room so she can spend her money on her high-rent business, Next Hot Yoga.
Despite the space crunch, Rodriguez finds humor in her home life.
“The joke is, I own a business but I don’t own a mattress,” she said. “I don’t want to get too comfortable there.”
Is it worth it?
“It’s the only way,” Rodriguez said. “I got the cheapest on the island and that was dumb luck.”
And a studio in Key West can range from a single room to a place in which a George Foreman grill and mini-fridge serves as a kitchen.
Brian Eversole and his girlfriend Jocelyn Burdick share a 400-square-foot apartment with their dog, Kaimana.
Eversole has lived on and off in Key West for 19 years. He’s moved back four times.
Key West is second to none when it comes to community — and also food, music and the blue water, he said.
“I love warm and tropical,” he said. “I keep trying to find some place else and I always feel like coming home. I feel like I grew up here in a sense. The people in this town are great, it’s always been a huge family.”
As expensive and hard as it can get, Eversole said he’s always been able to make it work financially. He’s operations manager at Lazy Dog, a kayak and paddle board tour company.
Tony Hughes, who rents a stand-alone cottage in the Bahama Village neighborhood, doesn’t even want to know the measurements of his place.
Just call it small, he said.
“It suits one person,” said Hughes, 43, a boat captain who has lived in Key West since 2007. “It would be hell with two people. It’s definitely all I could afford.”
The place has a small kitchen. But the shower is outside. He pays $1,300 a month.
“It’s enough for a queen-sized bed, a TV, a dresser and a clothes rack,” he said of the space.
A closet? No room for that. Hughes had to give up a lot of stuff so he could live there.
Years ago, Hughes and eight friends rented a three-bedroom place for $1,850 a month. It was a crash pad for the crew of workers. But those days are long gone. He’s older, too, and prefers his own private space.
Hughes has a handwritten lease. It was a handshake deal, he said. The owner recently died, though, and he wonders if he’s living on borrowed time.
“I’m in my 40s. I’m too old for roommates,” he said.
Affordability for the working class gets a little easier outside Key West and the farther one gets up the 120-mile island chain.
But living anywhere in the Keys is expensive compared with the mainland, especially for places bigger than a small room.
Many workers in the Upper Keys, Key Largo and Tavernier, choose to live in South Miami-Dade and commute down the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 to work.
The median sales price for a three-bedroom house in Key Largo is $765,000, according to the real estate website Trulia. The same size house in Homestead, about 20 miles to the north, is $250,000.
