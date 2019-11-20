SEBRING — County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told the Highlands News-Sun Tuesday morning that Panther Parkway and Sebring Roundabout projects are under budget.
He repeated the same report to the Board of County Commission later that morning. He has until April, he said, to complete the paperwork aspect of the project, an extension Florida Department of Transportation officials gave in light of the fact that a road to which they allocated $3 million almost 10 years ago went from not started two years ago to complete a month ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.
"DOT thought two years ago it wouldn't happen," Howerton told commissioners.
In fact, it was two years ago that the county scrubbed its outside construction contract to do the work in-house with Howerton's staff and crews from the county's Road & Bridge Department, getting a four-lane road for less than the contractor would have charged for two lanes.
Commissioner Jim Brooks said he had been following bills in the Legislature to look closer at local governments handling their own construction work.
He said the laws, if passed, would require "all kinds of audits to make sure the cost is what [local governments] say it is."
Brooks said it sounded like the contractors' associations at the state level "looking over the shoulder" of local governments who can, on some projects, do the same or better work faster and for less money.
Road & Bridge Director Kyle Green told commissioners he'd already gotten compliments on his crews' work on the Parkway and roundabout, but not directly.
Apparently, he said, some had driven the length of the project — which is not yet open for traffic — and told others about the work they saw.
"The positive comments got back to me," Green said.
Commissioner Ron Handley also said he'd had compliments from local residents on how quickly the work was completed.
The paperwork portion of the project, Howerton said, will help make sure all the costs have been properly documented and allocated.
He doesn't expect until April to have the final number, but last week's estimate for the project was still $11 million, which includes both the Parkway and roundabout.
"It [the project] has been tracking in line with the budget, but we won't know until all the bills are paid," Howerton said.
That includes all the office staff in his department, Green's department, county administration and any other departments that have put in any hours on the projects.
When asked if that was fun to track, he said it was.
The county did hire an outside company to do the design, but when it came to construction, the work bogged down for years waiting to mitigate for environmental issues and then trying to reach consensus with the contractor on how to implement the design.
What's different with outside contractors, Howerton said, is that the county doesn't have a profit margin, although there are more departments and employees whose work must be tracked.
When it comes to comparing in-house costs to outside bids, the county must "compare apples to apples," Howerton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.