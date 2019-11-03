Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 3620 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $399,000 and listed with Maureen Cool with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This charming home says “welcome home” from the moment you step up to the front porch with rocking chairs overlooking Lake Jackson and offering outstanding sunrise views over the lake.
This well maintained home was home built in 1942 and has modern updates and upgrades over the years. You will be pleasantly surprised how spacious the interior is with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Enter the home through a beveled glass front doors into the living room. The home features the original yellow pine hardwood floors in pristine condition. The crown molding is a nice detail in the living room.
The living room has a full lake view. Beyond the living room is the dining room with French doors opening to the screened back porch. The kitchen is a generous size and features a new refrigerator and tiled flooring. There is a coffee station and plenty of cabinets throughout.
Moving forward from the kitchen you will enter the sunroom with great more lake views. The sunroom is cheerful with lots of windows bringing the outside in.
The home has two master suites with a private bathrooms. These two bathrooms have been updated. One of the bedrooms opens to the back porch lanai. The two other bedrooms face the front of the home and either can serve as a home office if desired.
The back screened porch has a hot tub for relaxing and TV hookup for enjoying spring and fall evening. The porch overlooks the large backyard.
This property is one acre with plenty of space for a future detached garage. There is RV parking with full electric and sewer hookup.
From the backdoor of the kitchen, a breezeway attaches to the carport with a 13-by-24-foot storage room/workshop to the home.
At the lakeside, you will enjoy 100 feet of lakefront on Lake Jackson. The large dock has a 6-foot wide walkway leading to the covered activity deck and boat slip. You will love sitting lakeside and enjoying the cool lake breezes.
The activity deck is open for sunning and a covered section for entertaining. The home has a southeast exposure that allows stunning sunrises.
Lake Jackson is a 3,200-acre lake with a 10-mile continuous multipurpose walking trail and bike path. The lake is clean and clear and offers great bass fishing.
Other home features and updates include crown molding, double paned windows (2004), concrete utility room with attached carport, updated bathrooms with glass enclosure, new roof, new dock, alarm system and more.
Relocating? This home is less than 10 minutes to AdventHealth and downtown Sebring. This home is ideal for year-round living or a second home for the winter. Beautiful memories are made living at the lake. This is your opportunity to start living the lake lifestyle and creating your own special memories.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit www.TheCoolTeam.com.
