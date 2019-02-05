Coty Lee Renfro, 30, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 23, 1988 in Lake Wales, Florida to Samuel Devon and Christine (Bates) Renfro. Coty had been a lifelong resident of Sebring.
He is survived by his mother, Christine Renfro of Sebring, Florida; brother, Samuel Will Renfro of South Carolina; grandmother, Elizabeth Murray (Mark); grandfather, Richard Bates (Barbara); aunts, Laura Kingsley, Dolores Vogel (Buck), and Dianne Bates; uncles, Richard Bates (Liz), David Bates, and Fred Renfro (Dot), and numerous cousins.
He will be forever remembered by the many pals and buddies that he has grown up with. Coty is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Devon Renfro.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at the Renfro Ponderosa. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
