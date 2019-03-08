SEBRING — Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection has required counties to pass new strict local regulations on stormwater runoff.
It could have the effect of shutting down small-operation, parking-lot based car washes, based on a report Tuesday by Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to the Board of County Commission.
The ordinance regulates things that the county has regulated for a long time, Howerton said, such as the things people are not allowed to discharge into ditches, swales and stormwater drains along the roadways.
In 2013, Howerton said, DEP sent letters to the county identifying several areas as urbanized zones. DEP has since insisted that the county enforce these rules.
Commissioner Don Elwell asked Howerton how this ordinance would affect semi-permanent car wash facilities. Howerton said car washes would be included in the list of prohibited activities, unless they have a state permit or exemption letter.
Without that permit or letter, the ordinance states that the operation would be considered illegal discharges, unless they:
• Operate no more than 12 hours in a 24-hour period and no more than four days out of a 30-day period.
• Contain all wash water on the site in an existing detention or retention area or on site in a grassy or pervious area.
• Wash and rinse the vehicle with a hose and nozzle with no apparatus to increase the water pressure.
• Meet all backflow requirements on water hoses.
• Use only biodegradable dish detergent.
Basically, Howerton said, the water cannot run directly into lakes.
Elwell asked if this would shut down those operations. Howerton said he knew of one such semi-permanent car wash in Spring Lake that could be affected. Commissioner Arlene Tuck knew of one in Lake Placid and one outside town limits, at a Citgo gas station at the corner of U.S. 27 and Lake June Road.
“Yes, that would, that would shut down. They would really need to, and really should have been all along, follow the requirements of DEP,” Howerton said, to include recapturing all the water and reusing it, if possible.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked if this would affect weekend car wash fundraisers. Howerton said it would not.
Brooks noted two in the city limits of Sebring, which would not be directly affected by the county ordinance. However, Howerton said it was his understanding that the DEP was having the cities pass the same types of rules.
When Brooks asked about enforcement, Howerton said it would be handled much the same as any other business code violation.
If the county can’t get a local resolution for the situation, it would go to DEP, which has a local office, Howerton said.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked when the ordinance would take effect. County Attorney Joy Carmichael said it would take effect as soon as it’s filed with the state.
Harris asked if the owners of the car wash operations were made aware of this new ordinance. Howerton said, not to his knowledge.
Harris said he thought business owners should have been given more notice. Elwell said it would come as a surprise to businesses that what was OK to do last week would not be OK the next week.
“Don’t think that I’d agree it was ever OK to do it,” Howerton said.
Elwell said they may not have known, to which Brooks said they may not have asked, when they should have.
Owners of the operations confirmed they didn’t know about the DEP rules or the new ordinance.
Dorsey Sims, owner of 1st Choice Car Wash LLC, set up at the Mobil station at U.S. 27 and Golfview Road, said they have operated there for more than five years, six days per week, for seven hours per day.
They wash 15 cars on average most weekdays, but up to 20 cars per day on Fridays and Saturdays, Sims said.
“We do everybody in this county,” Sims said.
Sims said he went through the process of getting local permits and checking that they met all requirements.
Lately, he said, they haven’t been as busy as they need to be, thanks to wet weather.
“It’s not about location,” Sims said. “It’s all about your work and how you treat people.”
He doesn’t play loud music and doesn’t allow anyone to smoke at work.
“That’s just disrespectful anyway,” Sims said. “It’s supposed to be a business.”
Likewise, Jeet Islam manages the Citgo station outside Northgate Publix, and the station also runs a car wash, Sebring’s In & Out Car Wash and Detailing. It’s been there more than three years. He took over management of it after Hurricane Irma.
He also said he was not aware of any change or new ordinance from the city, yet.
“We’ll comply with what they want,” Islam said.
