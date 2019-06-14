LAKE PLACID — In the regular meeting of the Town Council in May, the council listened as Utilities Director Joe Barber described the need for the Highway Park and Tomoka Heights to interconnect to the town’s water system. Barber also described the state of a bad water main in Tomoka Heights.
After quite a bit of discussion, it was decided the Town would fund the interconnection and the water main repair in Tomoka Heights and would seek a CDBG grant to help with the Highway Park interconnection.
Barber rethought his suggestions to the council since then and at Monday’s regular meeting, in a 180-degree turn, Barber said he was uneasy about the decision to not fund the Highway Park project.
“As I continued to think about this, it has bothered me even more,” Barber said to council members. “If you look at it from the aspect of homes and persons that could be affected if something went wrong, the water main in Tomoka is probably going to affect 15 to 20 homes once we interconnect if that old main were to go out. Maybe a little more. If we have an issue at the Highway Park water plant, say, from a natural disaster or hurricane, which we did in the last hurricane, there is a possibility 300 to 400 people that could be without water service.”
Barber asked council to reconsider interconnecting Tomoka Heights and Highway Park instead of the previous decision to replace the old water main and interconnect in Tomoka, saving Highway Park for a later date.
The Tomoka Heights interconnect fee would be about $96,380.
The Highway Park project is a much more iinvolved project because the line will have to be extended for miles and even under U.S. 27 to get to Highway Park. The estimated cost for the work is $276,572. Barber said both of the project estimates could go down depending on the direction the construction company has to bore.
The funding for the projects will come from $340,000 Barber had left in in the Utility Capital Funds of $400,000. The difference would come out of the Water/Sewer Capital Improvement Fund.
The engineering has been done and the project has been set out to bid. Barber said he expects the work to start “immediately.”
In other actions:
Council approved on first reading the voluntary annexation of property owned by 4 Ace Holdings, LLC and Walter and Carol Howard and a portion of Florida Department of Transportation U.S. 27 property, a portion of Jack Paul Properties, Inc. and a portion of South-Central Florida Express, Inc.
The ordinance will be brought before council again on July 8 for a second reading and adoption.
