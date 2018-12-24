SEBRING — The Sebring City Council discussed connecting two mobile home parks to the city’s sewer system and assisting Sebring Recreational Club with lighting for their shuffleboard court.
The city council voted unanimously to approve the acquisition agreements for both Highlands Mobile Village and Lakeview Mobile Village to connect the mobile villages to the city’s sewer system. The council instructed staff to proceed with obtaining bids for interconnection and to proceed with scheduling a public hearing.
The City of Sebring will gain approximately 150 residential customers and no payment will be made to either mobile home village for their customer base.
In addition to adding customer’s to the city’s sewer system, the council also discussed improvements to a city-owned building. George Rosema, vice president of the Sebring Recreational Club, addressed the council members and requested funding for the shuffleboard court.
The cost for the new LED lighting is expected to be $7,475, and the council agreed to provide up to $3,700 for the lighting. The club meets in a city-owned building and has a lease with the city. As part of the lease, the club is able to “approach council on a case-by-case basis and request assistance in making capital improvements.”
The council approved a special council meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, because the regularly-scheduled council meeting was on Jan. 1, 2019, which is New Year’s Day. The purpose of the meeting will be for council to approve the paying of the bill.
