SEBRING — The Sebring City Council met Tuesday to discuss sign ordinances, new grants for city parks and repairs on the fire station due to Hurricane Irma damage.
Although the Sebring City Council discussed proposed changes to two sign ordinances, council members did not take a vote on either ordinance. Instead, council members tabled the vote and discussion until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Sebring City Council Members Tom Dettman and Lenard Carlisle were absent at the meeting, and Charlie Lowrance abstained from voting because he owns signs and it might pose a conflict of interest.
The council decided to wait until more members were present to vote on the two sign ordinances.
Jennifer Codo-Salisbury plans to make a presentation for the Sebring City Council and the public to highlight the major changes made to the sign ordinances and to answer any questions the council or the public may have. The presentation is planned for the Oct. 16 meeting, which is the second and final reading for both ordinances.
“My biggest concern is that the more restrictions you place on businesses, the harder it is for them to be profitable,” Lowrance said.
Lowrance was also concerned about a proposed sign ordinance change that would affect businesses during the holiday shopping season. Currently, the sign ordinance only allows event signs to be placed “with a minimum of 45 days between each occurrence.”
“We may want to scale that back. Thanksgiving and Christmas are less than 45 days apart,” he said. He was concerned businesses may want sign advertisements during both the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons to bolster sales during a prime shopping period.
City park grants
The City of Sebring will be submitting two grant applications to the Florida Recreation Development Assistant Grant program. One grant application is requesting $50,000 to replace skateboard equipment at the City of Sebring Skateboard Park and the other grant application requests $50,000 to make improvements to Max Long Field Complex.
The approval to apply for both grants was a part of the consent agenda, which was unanimously passed Tuesday by the council.
The approval of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s chair and vice chair for fiscal year 2018-2019 was also part of the consent agenda. The council approved David Leidel to serve as chair and Kelly Cosgrave to serve as vice chair of the CRA board.
Flooding at fire station
The fire station at 301 N. Mango St. suffered damage as a result of water coming through the windows and bricks during Hurricane Irma. Water also intruded into the tower, which is a part of the fire station.
The council also discussed the ventilation problems at the tower. When the tower was originally built, it was open from the top to the bottom. Now that it has been sealed, the air is stagnant and water that gets into the tower stays in the tower. The council plans to address both the water intrusion problem and the lack of air circulation.
Jim Orth, from Craig A. Smith and Associates, and Alberto Ramundo, from Icon Design Group, presented an estimate of $108,420 to repair the moisture intrusion problem and ventilation problem at the fire station and tower.
The fee for the design, project supervision and project administration was $33,500. Council member Mark Stewart was concerned the fee for the design was approximately one-third of the cost for the entire project.
“We have to put the entire building in the computer,” Ramundo said. Craig A. Smith and Associates were not given any files in dwg format, a file format used to store two- and three-dimensional design data.
Council member Scott Stanley questioned the need to put the entire building on the computer for water intrusion problems, because the project called for waterproofing, caulking and painting.
The council members unanimously decided to table the discussion until city staff could look for dwg files. The building had been remodeled around 2004, and the council members believed the city may have this type of file on the building, thereby reducing the cost for the project.
