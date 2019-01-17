SEBRING — The Sebring City Council decided against purchasing the Woman’s Club for $175,000 even though the appraised value of the property was $355,000.
The purchase never came to a vote. Councilman Tom Dettman made a motion to purchase the property, but that motion was never seconded by anyone else on the council, so the motion died.
In the past the Woman’s Club, which will be celebrating 100 years in July, had 115 members, but membership has dropped to 38, according to President Wanda Fore, who addressed the council on behalf of the club.
The building has become an expense to the club, but the organization does have a church who rents the building on Sundays, along with various other groups who have rented it from January through March.
The Woman’s Club is not seeking to disband, but they are searching for a different place to hold their meetings. “We could even meet in a restaurant,” Fore told the Highlands News-Sun Tuesday.
The property is zoned for public use, and it can be used by government or nonprofit entities, but it can not be sold as a residence or as a commercial building. This limits the sale of the building, but the Woman’s Club plans to take the money from any purchase and donate it to charities.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said, “The property itself would be nice. Veteran’s Beach property is at a premium.”
One proposed use for the building was for it to be used as a rental, like the Jack Stroup Civic Center. With its location across the street from Veteran’s Beach park, it would have provided additional parking for people who were using the city park.
Dettman explained the city had sold the property to the Woman’s Club in 1959 for $10, but the land was vacant at that time. The Woman’s Club built the building.
“The property would be a great back-up to the civic center,” Dettman said. He also said the property could be used as a secondary emergency operation center for the city.
Based on the 1959 contract, the Woman’s Club must have the city’s permission when selling the property. The contract states, “Second Party [Woman’s Club] may not sell said property at any time without the consent or joinder of the First Party [City of Sebring].”
Council President Charlie Lowrance did not favor the city being in the rental property business. “We always seem to lose money,” he said. “We have another property to rebuild if we have a hurricane.”
In the past the city has leased buildings to nonprofit organizations for $1 a year and then had to maintain the buildings.
“Maybe a 501©(3) organization would like to buy it,” Lowrance said.
Based on its zoning as a public use property, a nonprofit organization may choose to purchase the building, especially since it cannot be purchased as a residence or commercial building.
The Kenilworth Lodge, Santa Rosa Hotel and Nan-cess-o-wee are all still sitting empty and contributing to blight. When ask if a sale of the Woman’s Club building while it is still in good shape would prevent further instances of blight in the city, Noethlich said, “What you are really asking me is if the building is in good shape.
“It appears to be in good shape, but I’m not a building official,” he said.
The real issue with the refusal appears to be cost. “Historically, the Civic Center doesn’t pay for itself through rentals. It doesn’t pay for the cost of maintenance and operations,” Noethlich said.
Although the city rents out the civic center, the money it receives from rentals doesn’t cover all the expenses. For the fiscal year that ran from Oct. 1, 2017 until Sept. 30, 2018, the civic center was rented 174 times and generated approximately $133,000 in revenue. However, the expenses were approximately $48,000. Would the situation with the Woman’s Club building be any different?
The Jack Stroup Civic Center is the best case scenario, Noethlich said. In other cases the city leases buildings to nonprofits for $1 a year and then is responsible for a portion of the maintenance costs.
