LAKE PLACID — After much discussion and meetings, the Lake Placid Town Council has narrowed down the search for a new home for Lake Placid Police Department. LPPD will be moving into the old town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. if all goes according to plan.
During the council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, the Town Council voted unanimously to go forward with requests for proposals on the renovations of the vacated facility. The decision came after considering several locations: stay at current location at 8 N. Oak Ave. and renovate; the current fire department at 11 Interlake Blvd. (when vacant); empty town hall at 311 Interlake Blvd.; or the new Lake Placid Government Center at 1069 U.S. 27.
The fire department property hinged on the county replacing the station with a new one to be located off Dal Hall Boulevard. However, that project could be a year or more out.
“I’m going to suggest we not consider option B at this time because, I am not sure what’s going on exactly with the fire department.” Councilman Ray Royce said. “There has been a slowing of the movement of building the new fire department on the property that we provided the county. The county may decide to stay in that building and nothing happen there any time soon. So, I don’t know if that’s anyone’s top choice but I just don’t know that that property is going to be even potentially available, certainly not short term but maybe not even long term.”
Councilman Charles Wilson said he liked the third option best and had toured all the properties.
“It’s got the size. It’s got the security with the built-in safe. It’s got the generator. It gives us a presence near the schools. It’s got the parking and, basically, it’s probably the cheapest option of these here,” he said.
Councilman Greg Sapp agreed and said the presence might help with the enforcement of the 20 mph school zone. He also said the building’s purpose is mainly administrative, so it should not matter where it is located.
Sapp said the old town hall building was 40 years old and had a condensation problem. Wilson said the building was structurally sound and might need to change one air conditioning. Town Administrator Phil Williams and Wilson agreed the water was not a roof leak and had it checked.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said the condensation was due to the air conditioning thermostat in the meeting room being set at different temperatures than the rest of the building. He felt a constant temperature would scale back the condensation.
Fansler said he received estimates from two reputable construction companies for about $70,000. The construction companies said to add 10% contingency for anything unforeseen. Fansler said he would ask for $75,000 but thought the actual cost would come in much lower.
Plans for the building include an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant restroom, some walls to be erected in the meeting room to make offices, a separate alarm for the evidence room and a general hardening of the building. LPPD staff would enjoy a 1,000-square-foot difference between their current building and the Interlake property.
Financial Director Rachel Osborne said there were funds available to pay for the renovations without having to rely on the money from the selling of the current police department at 8 Oak Ave.
Wilson made the motion to pursue option of the old town hall and surplus the Oak Avenue property. Royce seconded the motion and more discussion was brought up about how much to spend on renovations and other due diligence matters. The first step will be to get the proposals and submit those to council at a future meeting, which could be as early as Dec. 9.
One member of the audience came out in support of the Interlake Boulevard property. Mayor John Holbrook said most, not all, of the customers where he works have told him that they support the old town hall property for the new LPPD home. He also said that moving LPPD will come with a significant cost and the Interlake site was the most cost effective.
Royce and Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III cautioned that if the property come back with astronomical bids, the council may not want to go forward with the project. Harris said not to pack the bags yet. Royce said he was for the building but advised patience until the numbers were in. Harris suggested getting bids and going forward after those are presented to the council.
