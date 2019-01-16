AVON PARK — Council members want to see if they can compel former Avon Park City Manager June Fisher to repay alleged over-payment of her salary.
Interim City Attorney Gerald Buhr said the city may have a case regarding her remaining pay, since Fisher got up from her chair during the council meeting on Nov. 13, 2018, sat in the audience and did not return to her office the following day.
Council accepted Fisher’s letter of resignation, which she had tendered Nov. 7 to be effective Dec. 7, 2018. Instead, the council accepted her resignation effective immediately the night of Nov. 13, at which point she picked up her personal belongings and moved to a seat in the back of the council chambers.
Sutherland said, Fisher has reportedly been contacted regarding the alleged over-payment and has not responded.
However, council members have asked if they also might force Fisher to repay her severance and pension benefits, under a breach of contract clause, for the controversy involving a backup generator for Avon Park City Hall.
The generator in question was a Tradewinds custom-designed 125-kilowatt unit, based on the building’s energy needs. Council members canceled the order at Tuesday’s meeting, with stipulation to pay Tradewinds a 15 percent ($7,641) restocking fee, and rebid the project.
Michael Waldron, the area sales representative for Tradewinds, said his company planned to participate in the rebid.
Waldron said there also was a second $4,161 purchase order for the transfer switch.
David Flowers, the new city manager, said his research showed three places where Fisher initialed her approval for the generator purchase order, secured by piggybacking off a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office bid.
He has not, he said, found in any meeting minutes where Fisher brought the matter to the council.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland blames staff at that time for not following city purchasing policy. Buhr said case law could support the council’s decision to cancel the generator order because it was void from the beginning.
Waldron said his company received that purchase order and built a generator in accordance with power requirements for City Hall.
He said it was not his responsibility to follow or know all the City Council’s proceedings.
He also said his company has never had anyone cancel a generator order.
Flowers presented two options to City Council members at Monday night’s meeting: Continue with the purchase or cancel it and rebid.
Among the concerns Flowers raised, outside of not adhering to purchase policy, he said the generator used diesel fuel with a 500-gallon tank right by the building, when gas lines were available nearby.
Also, he said the transfer switch was to be placed inside an historic building, and he couldn’t ascertain who had approved the construction permit.
Councilman Stanley Spurlock suggested the city should have Fisher pay for the generator, as well, as a violation of the law.
“They violated policy,” said Flowers, regarding the discrepancy by former employees. “I don’t know if they violated the law.”
Spurlock said if the council had known about the purchase order before Nov. 13, 2018, they wouldn’t have accepted her resignation: They would have fired her.
“It’s a moot point, at this point,” Buhr said.
Waldron said city policy has an exemption for piggyback purchases, but Buhr said they still would need council approval.
“There is a limit to the city manager’s discretion,” Sutherland said.
Waldron pointed out that the city had approved up to $75,000 for a generator.
“To be fair, we made a ‘budget amendment,’” Mayor Garrett Anderson said.
John Caputo, branch operations supervisor at Tradewinds Power Corp., offered to raise the warranty from two years/1,500 hours to five years/5,000 hours, whichever comes first.
That still did not sway council members.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Marc Valero contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.