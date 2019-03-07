SEBRING — The Sebring City Council received positive news from Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. at its Tuesday meeting: The Florida Department of Transportation has agreed to split costs with the city and the county for the proposed roundabout on the Sebring Parkway, reducing costs by approximately $100,000 for the city.
The huge cost saving ($100,000) will also be enjoyed by the county, and Howerton will present the updated amount to the Highlands County Board of County Commission at its March 19 meeting.
Originally, the City of Sebring and the county both agreed to contribute $303,000 each for the roundabout. When the City Council voted 5-0 to approve funding for the roundabout in November 2018, City Council President Charlie Lowrance expressed his support for the project.
“The roundabout is the way to go,” Lowrance said then. “Roundabouts make it safer. $600,000 is a lot of money, but how do you put a value on someone’s life or their injury?”
The county commissioners also voted unanimously to approve the measure in December 2018.
The City of Sebring, Highlands County and FDOT will split the estimated $606,000 cost of the roundabout. The city’s share is projected to be $202,000.
Why is the FDOT contributing to the roundabout? A comment from Howerton explains the rationale: “The DOT is pushing roundabouts for safety reasons,” he told the council in November 2018. “They reduce the severity of accidents. It’s a true fender bender rather than a T-bone.”
The $202,000 being contributed by the FDOT is not the total amount being provided by the organization. It’s just a small piece of the entire sum being provided for the Sebring Parkway project.
“I plan to bring to the Highlands County Board of County Commission an agreement from the Florida Department of Transportation agreeing to add $200,000 to our current Sebring Parkway Phase III CIGP [County Incentive Grant Program], which is currently funded at $3,000,000,” Howerton said.
“The revised amount of the grant [from CIGP] will then be $3,200,000, if approved by the HCBOCC and by FDOT,” Howerton said. “This increase is to help pay approximately one-third of the cost to construct the Sebring roundabout.”
Howerton will be presenting to the county commissioners the agreements approved by the Sebring City Council and the FDOT at the March 19 commission meeting.
Advantages to a roundabout, Howerton said, include:
• 90 percent fewer fatalities
• 75 percent fewer injuries
• 10-40 percent fewer bicycle crashes
• Ease of use for elderly and beginning drivers
• Safely tying together multiple roads
• A 30-50 percent increase in traffic capacity
• Fewer delays waiting for signals
• No need for turning lanes
• Less noise and pollution from traffic, not standing
• Less cost to operate
• Continues to operate in power outages
According to Howerton, the goal would be for the roundabout to be completed during the summer and before school resumes in the fall.
The City of Sebring also agreed to provide the landscaping for the roundabout. Lowrance said, “I don’t want big trees so that people won’t run into them.”
Howerton agreed, “No oak trees would be planted. Those are hard on people [in a crash].” He mentioned that it would be important for the landscaping to not obstruct visibility. Safety should be a primary consideration, he said.
“We are pleased and excited about the level of cooperation between all three agencies involved on this project — the City of Sebring, Florida Department of Transportation, and Highlands County,” Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun.
“This is a large project to construct in a relatively short amount of time and everyone’s contribution toward the project will ensure this roadway will be highly functional and safe for both motorists and pedestrians,” he said.
