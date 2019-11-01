By PHIL ATTINGER

Staff Writer

SEBRING — Woodlawn Elementary School fifth-graders ran up and down sidewalks Thursday morning in downtown Sebring, trick-or-treating at local businesses.

First, however, they had to do math problems.

Approximately 140 students, in several shifts and groups of a half-dozen each, went along Ridgewood Drive and around the Circle to visit five participating businesses. Each group had a school official, usually a teacher or substitute teacher, guiding students to finish calculations and word problems on worksheets at each business.

Once they did their work, they could go inside and ask for treats.

Andrea McHargue said the students did this last year, too. She and Kristen Angel, substitute teacher, said participating businesses included Dee’s Place, Flourish Salon, LB Hair Company, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services and Baker & Sons Septic Installations.

They and other teachers said the field trip gives students a chance to enjoy some of the holiday during school hours while still learning their lessons.

