SEBRING — If they haven’t gotten them already, residents in Country Club of Sebring should soon have signs designating them as a “golf cart” community.
However, Highlands County is still waiting on funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, waiting to finalize an agreement with the state on closing Vaughn Road and is considering whether or not to schedule another tire buy-back event.
On some good news, as of last week, the county had completed repairs on 142 of the 152 overhead lights on U.S. 27 between Highlands Avenue and Flare Road in Sebring. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said it took two weeks of replacing wire and kinked conduit, which had resulted in wire being burnt in two.
Howerton said the Florida Department of Transportation has $6 million in its five-year plan to redo lighting on the highway.
Also, the county is ready to move forward on requesting bids for Sebring Parkway Phase 2, once legalities are complete on the purchase of extra right of way on the southeast corner of Highlands Avenue and DeSoto Road.
Assistant County Attorney J.D. Langford said, to his understanding, the developer for the proposed Wawa station at the U.S. 27 junction seems open now to funding the addition of a second left-turn lane from the highway onto the Parkway.
Commissioner Ron Handley asked if that would hold up building the Wawa convenience store/gas station. Langford said he hoped to hear by Jan. 24. He said Thursday he had heard nothing new. It’s not feasible to extend the mast arm for traffic signals, he said, but one option includes extending one from the opposite side.
Golf cart signs
Over in Country Club of Sebring, residents will get four signs — two at each entrance to the subdivision — warning visitors coming in and residents already there they are either entering or leaving a golf cart community, respectively.
The price tag ran a bit higher than anticipated, however. When representatives of the Property Owner Association originally asked how much the signs would cost, Howerton said $150.
The actual price tag worked out as $771.27, or $192.82 per sign, which is approximately $150 each, plus installation costs.
The county will maintain them once they are in place.
Commissioner Greg Harris, a resident of the subdivision, said it didn’t sound like a “minimal” cost, as presented to the County Commission by Howerton.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked if the county could find $800 in the budget for the signs, but Commissioner Don Elwell said it seemed fair to have the initial cost covered by the residents, since the county would maintain them afterward.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county could split cost with the residents. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said that would be up to the board.
Gordon Hessel, with the Property Owners Association, said if he told people the price had gone up from $150 to $800, they would insist the county cover all the cost, since the signs are on county-maintained roads, and residents don’t pay for stop signs.
“It is a burden on the association and makes me look foolish,” Hessel said.
Vosburg said the county’s position was that golf cart signs don’t fall under “normal operation” of a roadway. Brooks also pointed out that whatever the board decides to do in one part of the county will become policy for the whole county.
Ultimately, commissioners voted 4-1 to have the property owners pay for all signs, with the county maintaining them afterward. Harris dissented.
Vaughn Road
As for Vaughn Road, the county has restored the one-lane bridge over Charlie Creek on the one-lane sand and grass road, and is ready to vacate the right of way to control by the Florida State Park Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
However, no agreement has yet been signed.
Howerton said there was a powerline easement that got missed in previous surveys and all involved parties need to sign off on that part of the right of way.
FEMA funds
With FEMA, Vosburg said the county has already received small reimbursements, and everything seems favorable to get the largest single receipt — $8 million to cover debris collection and other recovery expenses after Hurricane Irma.
It was submitted to the state by federal agencies.
He said state auditors needed to confirm that the contractors paid their employees. Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan said that had been confirmed, but no new developments have been reported and no new payments have been received.
Is buy-back back?
Finally, commissioners don’t know yet if they will schedule another tire buy-back this spring. The event, held twice a year, encourages people to bring tires in from illegal dump sites in the woods, swamps and scrub for $2 per tire.
They are limited to bringing 25 tires per load — the limit for non-commercial loads — that must be covered with a tied-down tarp. Also, no commercial use of junk tire haulers can participate.
Commissioners voiced concern that participants don’t use the incentive to clean up dump sites and instead bring loads from outside the county.
They also asked if the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s environmental deputy is still active.
“We try to keep him busy,” Howerton said. “There’s not as many piles as there used to be.”
Howerton said he gets a lot of calls from people asking if one will take place.
Elwell said the county spent a half hour arguing over $800 in regard to golf cart community signs. If the budget is that tight, he said, they can hold off for now.
Brooks said if the county sees they need to do one, they can still schedule one before the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.