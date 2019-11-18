SEBRING — The Highlands County 4-H County Council youth rolled up their sleeves and glued, cut and decorated earlier this month to show their support to the upcoming Nu-Hope Elder Care Thanksgiving Dinner.
Every year Nu-Hope invites senior citizens to gather together to socialize and enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner. The young people came from all the municipalities in the county to continue the nine-year tradition of making decorative table pieces for the annual Thanksgiving meal.
This year, the decorations and takeaway desert item are turkeys made from pudding cups. The group decorated 170 pudding cups with googly eyes, colorful pipe cleaners and construction paper to make the comical turkeys. In previous years, the club made pine cone bird feeders, toilet paper pumpkins, which were much cuter than they sound, and Mason jars with flowers.
The club’s students make these crafty and sometimes yummy gifts for senior citizens they do not know and probably will never meet. Because the Thanksgiving dinner is during exam week, the students cannot attend the meal. Therefore, they do not get to see the smiles they provided. A fact that Nu-Hope Executive Director Ingra Gardner is planning on rectifying this year.
Gardner is planning on going live on Facebook as she tells the attendants of the meal that the 4-Hers made the decorations.
“They help us every year with decorations,” Gardner said. “They really outdid themselves this year. These are great. It takes a community to bring this together. Every year we have more seniors attend. That tells me there is a need for nutrition in this area.”
The club leader Ashley Stewart and co-leader Kelly Dressel have the club map out several service projects to do over the upcoming year. Dressel said Nu-Hope is always on the list. The service projects are designed as a way to serve the community and help in some way. The club also helped out with the Bahama Aid in the aftermath at Hurricane Dorian.
“I am a big believer in helping others,” Dressel said. “The community projects build a sense of community; that’s what builds small towns. I am told that the seniors absolutely love the decorations.”
Gardner said the seniors always smile when they see the decorations.
Stewart said the 4-H kids are being preparing for successful futures.
“Four-H is about teaching youth to be responsible members of society,” she said. “We feel firmly about giving back to a community that gives so much to us. We are trying to raise good kids. To teach compassion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.