SEBRING — County commissioners at their last meeting had some answers about the Highlands Park Estates clubhouse for a concerned citizen.
Commissioner Don Elwell pledged they would have more answers at the next meeting Tuesday, Jan. 8. Beth Degnan, a resident of the subdivision, has spoken to commissioners at several recent meetings on the subject, mostly objecting to building the clubhouse, altogether.
While she concedes that she bought her property near Lake Placid too late to be a part of the decision process, she had maintained that the clubhouse — contracted at $400,000 to be rebuilt — was an unnecessary expense of the community’s local assessment, which she said should be used on roads, drainage and lighting.
She has also contended, in past meetings, that the clubhouse only gets used by less than two dozen people. Half of those, she has said, are winter residents, and she’s raised concerns that the building could get vandalized in the off-season.
Addressing the financial question, Elwell told her — and confirmed with County Administrator Randy Vosburg — that Highlands Park Estates still has a fund balance of $123,000 and $64,000 of annual revenue.
The district has a $100,000 loan to pay off, and is spending $20,000 per year, for a net income of $44,000 per year.
Vosburg said he expects the fund balance to drop to $100,000 and then grow by $20,000 each year, with the district paying off that loan within five years.
The County Commission approved a $400,000 contract to rebuild the Highlands Park Estates community clubhouse on May 15, using funds collected from county residents over many years.
The Highlands Park Estates project has been in the works since 2013, according to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. He told commissioners that, after lengthy meetings between the county and residents in Highlands Park Estates Special Benefit District, the best option appeared to be tearing down and rebuilding the clubhouse.
He and Project Manager Kenya Anderson presented a $400,000 contract to have Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc. rebuild the clubhouse, the lowest bid with a 180-day deadline.
Commissioners approved it unanimously.
Howerton said the board originally allocated $180,000 from special benefit district funds. Additional funds will come from internal loans from the General Fund to the benefit district, to be paid back from assessments.
When finished, the building will be 1,960 square feet with a reconfigured asphalt parking area.
Degnan wanted to know why the $400,000 bid has now increased to a $500,000 project, including two air-conditioning units for a building she figures needs only one.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said the two units may have been installed because the architect probably specified the building should have two, instead of just one.
As for the increase, Vosburg said he assumed that would be from change orders, which happen on projects from time to time.
