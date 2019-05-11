SEBRING — Highlands County is very close to paying off the debt for Windy Point Park and the five-field ball field complex on Sheriff’s Tower Road.
On Tuesday, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approved budget adjustments for the payments for Windy Point Park.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, said that these were some items that the Clerk of the Courts Accounting Division informed him needed to be cleared up, based on a mid-year review of the county’s financial status.
The new balance for the debt on the park and the ball fields is $311,488, with an interest rate of 0.82%.
It’s estimated that the debt — $3.5 million when incurred in 2005 — will now get paid off by Nov. 1 of this year.
Nitz said he also had to have the county commission approve payments adjustments for the monitor defibrillators being used by Emergency Medical Personnel.
Also on Tuesday, the county commission executed the 2018-19 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant application, in the amount of $61,755.
The grant program is named for New York City police officer Edward Byrne, who was killed in the line of duty in 1988 while protecting an immigrant witness who agreed to testify against drug dealers.
The JAG program is administered by the Office of Justice Program’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, and provides federal criminal justice funding to state, local and tribal jurisdictions to be used for personnel, training, equipment and supplies.
This most recent award will be divided as follows:
• $53,493 to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
• $6,678 to the Sebring Police Department.
• $1,585 to the Lake Placid Police Department.
The amounts are based on U.S. Census population estimates, as of April 1, 2018.
