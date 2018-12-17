SEBRING — County commissioners have a hearing Tuesday on county code changes that would let residents pay for street paving over long periods of time.
It’s a change the Board of County Commission forced on itself when it voted to let Oak Manor Avenue residents pay off their half of a $70,000 paving bill in 10 years, not a maximum of three, as provided by code.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael told commissioners at their Nov. 20 meeting that she would need this approval from them, since they promised Oak Manor residents what the ordinance did not allow.
County Commissioner Don Elwell, County Administrator Randy Vosburg and Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green met with the residents on Feb. 28, 2018, and suggested realigning, fixing drainage and paving 2,200 feet of Oak Manor Avenue, splitting the estimated $70,000 price tag with property owners — $35,000 each.
Green said at the time that Peace River Citrus, the large landowner, had pledged to split an additional $22,000 price tag with the county to pave an extra 200 feet of the road to its groves north of the homes.
Peace River Citrus also planned to participate in its part of the assessment for the residents’ $35,000 share, Green said.
The full cost up front would have had each residential property owner pay between $1,150 and $3,180, based on their percentage of road frontage.
On Nov. 20, Elwell said the majority of landowners on the road didn’t want the higher cost of paying it off in five years, and the citrus grower said “no” to three years — the maximum time set in the code.
Also on the agenda is a list of legislative priorities for the county:
- Change the Consultants Competitive Negotiations Act that would raise the threshold for bidding contracts above $2 million, which would let existing contracts stay in place below that level.
- Expedite reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, since small counties like Highlands County have suffered economic hardship from responding to disasters immediately, and then waiting months or years for reimbursement.
- Continue funding commitments to financially constrained counties.
- Index local option fuel taxes to adjust with the Consumer Price Index.
- Maintain a growth cap of 50 percent for the County Medicare Cost fund.
- Pass legislation to make fire sprinklers on new residences a mandatory feature.
- Adopt the Pro Board or Center for Public Safety Excellence credentials for volunteers and new hires, giving local agencies a wider field of talent beyond the “Florida-only” pool.
- Protect and increase fund levels to high-valued programs and revenue sharing programs that help small counties and communities.
- Fund water projects that protect and enhance water quality and increase water supply for rural counties.
- Increase funds for rural infrastructure projects either by targeted funding for rural projects in the Florida Job Growth Grant fund or increasing funding to the Rural Infrastructure Program.
- Increase funding and reimbursement to rural Florida health departments that provide primary and dental care and to health-related transportation systems in small counties.
- Ensure full-funding of state-mandated requirements of the School Safety Act, or alter the requirements to allow for local flexibility in providing safe schools.
- Permit county-owned asphalt plants to sell the product to private firms, including outside the county.
- Support legislation to allow posting of legal advertisements online as opposed to newspapers.
Other business on the agenda includes a request from Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor to provide funds to the emergency management planning coordinator position, which has been unfunded for five years. Bashoor’s request states he needs this person to fulfill training and disaster mitigation requirements.
He proposes making an unfilled secretary position inactive, which would cut costs and allow the operating supplies part of Emergency Management budget to cover those costs.
The county commission will also consider accepting $350,000 from the State Housing Initiative Partnership Program (SHIP), as well as adding a holiday for county commission employees on New Year’s Eve.
