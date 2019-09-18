By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — At a short and relatively calm hearing Tuesday night, county commissioners approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20 by a vote of 4-1.
County Commissioner Arlene Tuck cast the only objection, saying, “I think this budget could have been lowered, so I’m going to vote ‘No.’”
They kept the property tax rate at 8.55 mils, as it was last year, and included a built-in countywide fire assessment rate hike of 7%, which is still three-fourths of the full assessment, expected to be gradually enacted over the next five to seven years.
On Tuesday morning, commissioners took out a $5.5 million loan, to be paid back by the assessment, to enable Highlands County Fire Rescue to maintain its current pace of expanding stations and upgrading engines to make the department a full-time paid force.
The 2019-20 budget will also have an influx of $5 million from the General Fund balance to keep from having to raise the tax rate.
The 8.55 millage rate is 2.69% higher than the rolled back rate of 8.3261, which would bring in the same dollar amount of revenue as the 8.55 mil rate did last year.
Property value increases in the last year mean that the 8.55-mil rate will bring in more actual revenue.
At the last budget hearing, Commissioner Arlene Tuck voted against the budget itself, saying she believed it could have been cut lower, but voted in favor of the millage rate because it was not an increase.
Tuck, on Sept 5, also opposed filling/adding eight employee positions any earlier than April 1, 2020.
The positions were cut early in the budget process and then re-added to shore up short-staffed departments.
Consensus during a budget workshop on Aug. 26 was to hire the eight by Jan. 1, 2020, especially after County Administrator Randy Vosburg reported that holding off three months wouldn’t save much more than $30,000 total on eight positions.
The county already plans to hire three other critically needed positions starting Oct. 1, Vosburg said: two paramedics and a purchasing agent.
The other eight positions are in Veterans Services, Public Information, Human Resources, Code Enforcement and the Children’s Advocacy Center, where a part-time position would convert to full time.
The overall budget is $154.6 million, divided up as follows:
• General Fund — $72.1 million.
• Infrastructure — $38.3 million.
• Transportation — $12.9 million.
• Solid Waste — $10.3 million.
• Fire Assessment — $8.67 million.
• Energy Recovery — $5.08 million.
• Building Department — $988,300.
• All other funds — $6.41 million.
The General Fund currently has $4.95 million in unassigned fund balance, $12.78 million received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as reimbursement for clean-up and recovery expenses after Hurricane Irma, and approximately $.13 million additional non-budgeted revenue expected to come in for Fiscal Year 2018-19.
With $4.99 million of the fund balance assigned to the 2019-20 budget, the Fund Balance going into this coming fiscal year is $14 million.
The county, as it is now, needs $5.7 million to operate for a month without any incoming revenue. Standard fiscal practice for local governments is to have two to three months of expenses in store at any given time.
As it stands, the 2019-20 budget should have enough cash to cover 2.47 months of operations, according to budget documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.