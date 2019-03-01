SEBRING — County commissioners have approved state funds for road projects and local funds for paving and new fire stations, including dedicated internet lines.
The request for internet lines raised some eyebrows at more than $350 each for three fire stations. Commissioner Don Elwell said that seemed to be a lot when it appeared in the consent agenda, a list of low-cost and/or non-controversial housekeeping administrative items usually approved en masse without discussion.
Commissioners wanted to hear more about the internet lines before voting on that matter.
The request was for $361.64 per month for Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC to install internet service at Highlands Park, Placid Lakes, and Sun ’N Lakes of Lake Placid Fire Stations. Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor had made the request.
Thomas Haralson Jr., Information Technology director for the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts Office, told commissioners those wouldn’t be simple internet connections. Instead, they would be dedicated symmetrical circuits for quick data download and upload to those locations.
The lines would handle both security camera feeds from the three fire stations, as well as data transfers, so “speed is critical,” Haralson said.
It also creates redundancy, Haralson said, by providing a backup to other communication connections.
“It’s not the same as a consumer connection,” Haralson said, adding that Comcast had quoted what they said was the lowest possible rate.
Commissioners then put it back on the consent agenda for approval.
The county is in the process of upgrading/replacing the three stations to provide room and infrastructure for 24-hour, seven-day crews.
Other stations are expected to get upgrades in coming months and years, as Highlands County Fire Rescue brings in more full-time staff and outfits more stations for paid 24/7 crews.
In other business, the Board of County Commission approved a carry-over of $2.5 million in paving project funds from last year’s budget to this year’s, in order to continue repaving existing roads and putting new pavement on shell roads.
The also accepted three grants from the Florida Department of Transportation to make improvements on local roads over the next three years.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said two were coming from the road resurfacing funds of the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) and the third was part of the safety improvement funds of the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP).
Under SCRAP, FDOT approved:
• $1.42 million for design and construction to resurface County Road 623 — Kenilworth Boulevard — from Haywood Taylor Boulevard to Mini Ranch Road for an approximate distance of 7,804 linear feet.
• $1.94 million for design and construction to resurface West Stryker Road from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27 for an approximate distance of 10,507 linear feet.
Under SCOP, FDOT approved $1 million for design and construction to widen and resurface Heron Street from Hammock Road north to Howey Road, an approximate distance of 5,280 linear feet.
On the Kenilworth Road project, Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley asked if there were plans to de-muck the road bed. Howerton said, to do it right, they should, but it would cost more than those funds.
Howerton plans on installing a different road base to compensate for the sub-soil.
Handley asked if FDOT was OK with that, and Howerton said they should be. CR 623 is a former state road that was transferred to the county’s control Aug. 18, 1983.
“That’s why they did it,” said Handley, adding that the road has gotten bad enough to be a “dire need.”
Howerton said de-mucking Kenilworth Boulevard would require closing it. If it were more than four of five feet deep, however, there would be no way to afford it, he said.
Stryker Road is another in “dire need” of improvement, said Commission Chair Jim Brooks.
Howerton said design work and any right of way acquisition for the projects would start July 2020 with contracts awarded in time to start construction by January 2021.
On that same timeline, he said, work would need to get completed by July 2023.
