SEBRING — Oak Manor Avenue residents moved another step closer to paying the county to pave their road, but they will keep waiting for now.
The Board of County Commission voted 3-2 to formally enact a 10-year municipal services benefit unit — a localized assessment — on the residents of the road to pay to pave it and fix drainage problems. Commissioners Jim Brooks and Ron Handley voted against the measure.
“Just as a matter of principle, no,” Handley said, after three other commissioners had voted for it.
Brooks’ vote followed Handley’s, and he gave the same reason for his denial.
“I’ve been against it all the way. Why change now?” Brooks asked.
County commissioners — even those in favor of this arrangement with Oak Manor residents — have said they don't want to repeat this arrangement with other communities or road projects.
Standing county policy requires residents to pay upfront or have the county set up an assessment, and not start paving until the assessment raises enough to pay half the cost.
The Oak Manor MSBU will do that: Collect funds from residents and landowners to pay half the cost of paving their road.
In this case, the county has agreed to fund the $90,000 Oak Manor paving project ahead of getting the residents' and landowners' portion of the bill, and give them 10 years to pay it, instead of the standard maximum of three.
Of that cost, $20,000 will be split between the county and Peace River Packing Company of Fort Meade, managed by Norman Larry Black Jr.
In their agreement with the county, residents’ portion of the cost will run no more than half of the county's $70,000 cost and a 5% administration fee — not to exceed $35,000 — to pave their portion of Oak Manor, which is the first 700 feet off Pioneer Road in the Red Beach Lake area of DeSoto City.
Black, as the largest landowner on the road, agreed to pay half the $20,000 cost and 5% fee — not to exceed $10,000 — to pave another 200 feet north from 6000 Oak Manor Ave. past his groves.
At this point, it will still take another year before residents see a change on their road. Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan said the county must still formalize paperwork to establish the localized assessment on the residents.
After that, she said, it may take almost a year to get the Oak Manor project lined up behind other road construction and paving projects.
