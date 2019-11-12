SEBRING — County commissioners have awarded a contract as a first step toward getting rid of potholes and other problems with Kenilworth Boulevard near Sebring Regional Airport.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the $146,785 contract with AIM Engineering & Surveying Inc. will look at the resurfacing project already approved for Kenilworth, to find ways to make the road surface last longer.
Howerton said he wants to "elongate the lifespan" of the road, "short of demucking the soil underneath.
The section of road, from Haywood Taylor Boulevard to Mini Ranch Road curves across a section of muck soil. Scientists in the field of Florida soils have told him the muck may be "very, very deep."
The road, he said, essentially floats on the muck.
He said the consultant may design the road project such that after a construction contractor mills the road surface, they may install a concrete base.
Of course, he said, that might crack as the muck shifts and settles.
The milling and paving process, he said, where pavement is scraped off, ground up and either recycled or replaced with new pavement, shouldn't take more than a couple of days.
Commissioners joked that it would be fine as long as he didn't schedule the work during the third week of March — the annual 12 Hours of Sebring race week when Kenilworth Boulevard gets its heaviest traffic.
Funds for the project are coming from the Florida Department of Transportation's Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP): $1.42 million for design and construction to resurface County Road 623 — Kenilworth Boulevard — from Haywood Taylor Boulevard to Mini Ranch Road for an approximate distance of 7,804 linear feet.
Howerton said FDOT has just now made the funds available to the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.