SEBRING — County commissioners agreed at their last meeting to hire Florida Transport Services Inc. to haul Highlands County’s shell rock from its Charlotte County pit.
It was little more than a contract renewal, with a five-year term. Although the vote was unanimous, Commission Chair Jim Brooks raised questions about the price and term, as well as whether or not Florida Transport was the only bidder.
Highlands County Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said this is an annual bid, done for many years. Advertisements when out to ask for bids on Oct. 6 and 13. Florida Transport submitted the only bid, slightly higher than standard rates.
Prices were outlined by mileage categories:
• Hauling 51-60 miles is $5.60 per mile
• Hauling 61-70 miles is $6.50 per mile
• Hauling 71-80 miles is $8.57 per mile
• Hauling 81-90 miles is $9.27 per mile
• Hauling 91-100 miles is $10.42 per mile
When Green had staff do a price comparison with standard rates he found that the prices would normally be only 10 cents less per mile in most categories, except the 61-70 mile slot, which would have been 25 cents less, and the 81-90 percent slot, which would have been 20 cents less.
Green said the contract allows for up to five years of automatic renewals. Brooks asked if that was done in the past, and Green said most times it was done was for three years.
Beyond that, he said, costs start going up and the hauler wants to raise rates, so the county rebids the contract.
Brooks asked if Florida Transport was the only bidder in the past. Green said the county has received as many as three bids in the past, but this year, it was just the one.
The contract will require the hauler to bring shell rock to Highlands County from the county’s shell rock pit in Charlotte County, as needed.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck noted that the bid documents said the hauler would have to deliver an order within three days, and asked if that was also in the contract.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said that whatever was in the bid specifications would be in the contract, as well. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said it was already, on page 140: “Attachment B.”
Tuck also asked if commissioners would prefer the five-year contract or a single year. Green said renewals would be automatic for five years, unless the hauler is no longer happy with the terms.
“If they don’t like the price, we can re-bid it,” Green said.
