By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have had to approve a $346,346 contract to E.O. Koch Construction to reconfigure the Highlands County Jail and replace fire sprinklers in the building.
Bob Diefendorf, project manager, told commissioners that E.O. Koch is not looking at changing the pods that define where inmates are housed and classified into different groups.
However, he said, the contractor has to go into walls to remove the pipes for the fire suppression system and reinstall them in better locations.
“There are pipes in the walls in certain spots where the pipes can’t go,” Diefendorf said.
It’s possible there may be change orders with the work, something that at least one member of the audience didn’t like.
Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Estates asked what would be the difference between E.O. Koch at $350,000 and Marmer Construction, whose bid was $516,237, if E.O. Koch would come back with change orders.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county has more than $1 million budgeted for the jail reconfiguration, something that has been needed even before the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office moved administration, patrol, investigations, evidence, and other law enforcement functions into a new building.
Vosburg said the $1 million is not part of the general fund and will not affect the rest of county operations.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said he assumes that something may come up with trying to remodel the portion of the building that served as the Sheriff’s Office’s main station for several decades.
“When we did the walk-through, pre-bid,” Diefendorf said, “you just don’t know where the pipe is in that wall.”
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was created by legislative act in 1921, and the original jail opened in early 1924 to house 32 inmates.
In 1957 a new jail was constructed to house 82 inmates, and the agency expanded its workforce to 10 employees.
There was another expansion in 1985, adding 60 inmate beds for 142 total. Overcrowding in the early 1990’s required additional inmate housing, and additions/renovations to the jail in 1996 increased capacity to 316.
The newest addition opened in 2004 for capacity of 512.
In the last five years, almost all Sheriff’s Office functions have moved from the jail building, located behind the courthouse, to a new nearby building, leaving many offices free to be renovated for jail use.
