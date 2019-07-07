SEBRING — Last year’s adopted budget held as many county departments and constitutional officers as possible to a 1.98% increase.
That’s how much property values had gone up. This year, that number has more than doubled to a 4.56% increase in property values, which is good news for a cash-strapped county.
Highlands County’s Office of Management and Budget recommended to county commissioners on Tuesday that they hold county departments and constitutional officers to a 3.5% hike, using remaining tax revenue to bolster a slim reserve.
Even that won’t be enough to handle budget requests this year, already $2.73 million more than that rate hike.
Overages
• $406,854 in General Fund departments under the county commission.
• $391,213 in other mandates on the county commission.
• $1.12 million in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office budget.
• $111,033 for E911 Dispatch.
• $141,790 for the Clerk of Courts Office.
• $201,283 for the Property Appraiser’s Office.
• $8,977 for the Tax Collector’s Office.
• $345,910 for the Supervisor of Elections Office, in an election year.
The only request not above the 3.5% line is the law enforcement element paid by the county commission — $13,060 under the cut.
Workshops
David Nitz, OMB manager, and County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Tuesday they have trimmed some requests, but hope to get direction from the Board of County Commission at public workshops set for this week and later this month:
• 6 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of the Highlands County Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
• 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Florida State College University Center, 600 W. College Drive in Avon Park. It will coincide with Commissioner Don Elwell’s monthly town hall meeting, with pizza and soft drinks available at 5:30 p.m.
• 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Placid Town Hall, 1069 U.S. 27 N., Lake Placid.
• 9 a.m. Thursday in the Government Center board room, 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, to discuss the Capital Financial Strategy and board department budgets.
• 5:30 p.m. July 16 in the Government Center board room, 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
After that, county commissioners agreed on June 18 to schedule a workshop within the July 23 regular meeting to set the maximum millage (property tax) rate, distribute the revised county fee schedule for review and discuss budgets for constitutional officers and outside agencies.
Rate & Reserve
Nitz said last year’s overall budget — county commission and constitutional officers — was at $68.2 million. This year’s requests total $73.3 million. He said holding everyone to a 3.5% increase would yield a total budget of $70.6 million.
That would give a fund balance, without counting any carryover from the Fiscal Year 2018-19, of $3.23 million, Nitz said.
Otherwise, to meet all budget requests and build a fund balance against difficult times — like a hurricane — Nitz said the county would have to raise the current 8.55 millage rate by 0.565.
If the county increases the rate and uses both the current $4.95 million unassigned fund balance and $7.73 million received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Irma costs, the fund balance would be $12.7 million.
After cutting unnecessary programs and capital items, Nitz came up with a budget of $69.6 million. With a month’s expenditures at $5.8 million, the fund balance would equal 2.19 months of operating costs.
If the county keeps the 8.55 millage rate, with the existing fund balance and FEMA reimbursement, and adds in $3.39 million from the fund balance expected at the 8.55 rate, the fund balance would equal $9.29 million.
Assuming the county can cut the budget to $69.6 million, the fund balance would then only provide 1.6 months of operating cash.
“I think we need to continue to build our fund balance,” Board Chair Jim Brooks said. “(We’re) going to have another storm (and) we’ll need to have funds.”
A 9.5 rate would bring an extra $5 million, Nitz said, “but we don’t want to go that direction.”
By law, the county can only set millage to 10 mills and no more.
What to cut
The part of the $2.73 million overrun that commissioners can cut on their own is $406,854, which Vosburg said he and county staff will continue to trim.
When Brooks asked about the remaining FEMA reimbursement request, Vosburg said he’s told $4.6 million is “in the pipeline” at the state level. However, it won’t arrive by the end of this fiscal year in time to affect the 2019-20 budget.
“We’re hopeful by the end of the calendar year,” Vosburg said.
Staff has not yet addressed health insurance costs, a 1% cost of living increase, 3% merit pay increase or adjustments to handle increased gasoline prices.
April was a “pretty good” month for health insurance costs, Vosburg said, and May was “OK,” but the trend is for the remaining months to tap the county reserves.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested setting policy that retired employees must use Medicare as their primary policy and the county’s as a secondary.
Vosburg said other counties do that, but Highlands County hasn’t.
