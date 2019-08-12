SEBRING — Commissioners and Silver Fox residents agree they need to solve problems of flooded roads and limited access in the subdivision.
Neither the county nor the residents can afford it right now.
Mare Path residents need access to their road other than by Foal Path and Spur Path, road easements through private land that get impassible in heavy rains.
Many, like Patricia Cox, bought during dry seasons and only learned of this problem from rains during and immediately after Hurricane Irma in late 2017.
The problem started in 1973 when Silver Fox, platted in 1973, had to have the south ends of two residential roads vacated in 1979, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. told county commissioners last Tuesday.
He said the Southwest Florida Water Management District wouldn’t allow them. Even if the county could get the land, he wouldn’t get permission to build those roads today.
In 1979, Gene Brown owned property in both Silver Fox and Orange Blossom Estates, a subdivision to the north, platted in 1959. Brown has offered to donate land for right of way for an extension of Mare Path north to Queen Avenue in Orange Blossom Estates, if the county also extends the county-maintained portion of Queen Avenue west to his properties, Howerton said.
Howerton said the county’s land development regulations (LDRs) require any new development to connect to a paved road. Paving Queen Avenue would run the whole total up to $194,000.
Ignoring that requirement and doing just a shell road would still run $118,000-$120,000 total, Howerton said, but would improve the road bed and drainage. With a shell road, 19 parcels would benefit, with some owners having several parcels, for a cost of $10,000 per parcel.
Paving Queen Avenue would involve more parcels and payers, many of whom would only be assessed for paving, not the road construction, Howerton said.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael advised against ignoring the regulations. Howerton and commissioners agreed.
Howerton said the county has not proposed, and residents have not asked, for the county to improve Mare Path.
It needs to be elevated with culverts under the driveways.
Cox said residents would improve Mare Path themselves, but are willing to participate “some” on funding a new road for better access.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said he was sympathetic, but didn’t want to evade policy that residents pay up-front on a cost-share basis.
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley noted that the county policy is not for residents to participate “some,” but at 100%.
“Until homeowners come forward with the funding for what we estimate the cost to be, and want us to participate, I don’t know what else we can do,” Handley said.
Howerton said, in the meantime, he would look at what the county can do on Queen Avenue to control runoff, since the county owns that right of way.
It would have limited effect on Silver Fox flooding, he said. “A lot of the runoff is overland flow.”
