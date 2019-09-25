SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have approved a contract for employee health insurance with Cigna, which is expected to help the county and employees.
Also at their last meeting, commissioners approved changes to the code of ordinances Land Development Regulations with regard to specialty contractors, and also adopted amendments to extend the sunset of local option gas tax and ninth cent fuel tax.
Cigna
The contract with Cigna represented a change from the contract with Florida Blue, which the county had manage insurance under its self-funded system.
When the Highlands County Insurance Committee reviewed plans available on the market, Cigna was the top-rated carrier, followed closely by Aetna.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg told commissioners in July this year could see difficulty with health insurance, with a $200,000 deficit forecast for the county-funded system.
Rates would go up. Of the annual premium per employee, the county was covering $7,500 with employees paying $540. He suggested raising employee share to $1,987.
Otherwise, he said, the county would need to invest $1.3 million to keep employees from paying more and $1.7 million to rebuild the health insurance reserve.
Employees are expected to be able to get a better level of care with the new carrier than they already experienced, Vosburg said.
Contractors
Amendments approved to the Land Development Regulations defined
specialty contractors, and what types of skills are regulated by Florida Statutes and the Construction & Licensing Board.
Other changes will allow Highlands County to give reciprocity to contractors registered in other municipalities whose regulations are similar to the county
The amendments also updated requirements and regulations needed to get a certificate of competency in general, as well as getting such a certificate for specialty contractors.
Such contractors include, but are not limited to, those working in or installing aluminum, concrete, carpentry/framing, concrete forming/finishing, cultured marble, demolition, drywall/stucco/plaster/lath, fencing, garage doors, glass/glazing, insulation, irrigation, electrical, marine (docks), painting, signs, solar heaters, structural steel or tile.
Fuel tax
With the five-year term of gasoline and diesel fuel taxes ready to expire, commissioners renewed both the five-cent local option gas tax and the ninth-cent gas tax (one cent) for an additional five years.
The taxes will start on Jan. 1, 2020, and will sunset on Dec. 31, 2025.
