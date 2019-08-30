SEBRING —“Long story short, we’re going to get a lot of rain,” said Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski on Thursday morning about the imminent arrival of Hurricane Dorian early next week.
“It’s too early to determine what kind of wind we’re going to get,” Rybinski said, in light of the fact that the storm had slowed down from earlier weather reports and forecast models. “The latest prediction (for landfall) is maybe Monday. What we do know is that something is coming to our area.”
The National Hurricane Center gave a forecast at 11 a.m. Thursday that the storm may arrive Monday morning to Monday afternoon off the coast of Florida between Melbourne and West Palm Beach as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds.
That forecast was subject to change as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
If the storm holds its course, county officials expect to open shelters either Saturday night or Sunday morning.
That would depend on Dorian — where he arrives and with how much force.
Jail inmates will be available to help fill sandbags in all three municipalities today (Friday) from 7 a.m. until noon. Bags will still be available at the Road & Bridge Department until 6 p.m. today, and sand will be at the three locations for residents use. Those wanting to fill sandbags after noon will have to bring a shovel and strength to fill their own bags. Most important, residents should be prepared for winds and tropical storm weather.
“Anything can happen,” Rybinski said. “Get a plan. Act on it. Stock up on supplies.”
She cautioned residents to get just what they need, to avoid shortages or regrets from overbuying.
However, she also cautioned residents to be aware that the amount of supplies they should get has gone up in recent years. Where officials once advised getting three days of supplies, she advised getting enough for a week — seven days.
It will take that long to get supplies into the pipeline, she said, and to have infrastructure, like electrical power, restored in many areas.
Those getting gasoline for their own generators and vehicles should also be aware, Rybinski said, although county and local medical facilities have backup power, few other places do, especially gas stations.
As with previous disasters, stations may have gasoline in their tanks, but no way to pump it out — again.
Legislation passed after Hurricane Irma required gasoline stations to install hookups to have generators run fuel pumps. However, Rybinski said, few have generators onsite, and the county won’t use publicly-owned portable generators to run private businesses.
“They have to have their own gear,” Rybinski said.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission held a countywide briefing meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Government Center during which they declared a state of disaster in preparation for Dorian. This will allow information to flow out of the Joint Information Center at the EOC.
Thursday’s resolution has a provision authorizing Sheriff Paul Blackman to impose, modify, enforce and/or end a curfew during the state of emergency.
The Sebring City Council did the same thing at the same time at city hall, just two blocks down Commerce Avenue from the Highlands County Government Center.
Sebring City Clerk Kathy Haley said Highlands County administration had already assured city officials that the county would handle debris removal after the storm, as was done after Hurricane Irma almost two years ago.
There is no word yet on whether or not the county may revisit plans for the 2019-20 budget, with regard to fund balance and reserves, given that the county may have to tap those reserves again to remove debris and help recovery after what looks to be another direct hit by a powerful storm.
The county just recently received a $4.35 million reimbursement check from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which followed a $6.59 million check in May, which was accompanied by a check for $823,416 from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Right now, the county’s operational reserves are able to pay for two months’ worth of operations. Rybinski said that money should be more than enough to cover any disaster recovery costs that the county may encounter from this storm.
Highlands County still has approximately $1 million in reimbursement requests still pending with FEMA.
For now, the first of two nighttime public hearings on the coming year’s budget is still set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Government Center. That hasn’t changed, Rybinski said.
After the second one, commissioners will have to make a final vote.
Residents who live outside of municipalities, but inside improvement districts, are advised by their local boards of supervisors to keep in touch with county officials for the majority of disaster preparation and recovery information.
Ariel Fells, director of Community Services at Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District, said officials there would meet today (Friday) to put together their disaster response plan for situations inside the district.
She advised residents in the district to sign up for the district’s email blast through the website at www.snldistrict.org.
Other than that, she recommended residents there and all over the county to contact the Emergency Operations Center or other Highlands County government sources for local disaster information.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook declared a state of emergency for the town. He wants people to take this time to prepare for the oncoming hurricane.
Rybinski said those wanting to stay up with public safety and hurricane recovery alerts directly from the county can use the county’s reactivated text-message alert system, which people could get by texting “HCDORIAN” to 888777 on their mobile phones.
