SEBRING — County commissioners will be asked today to adjust certain fund balances to put those balances back in the black for end-of-fiscal-year financial statements.
David Nitz, manager of Highlands County’s Office of Budget and Management, has requested several adjustments totaling $769,674, according to the agenda item resolution.
The changes involve increases to the following funds:
- Fund 005 (General) — $554,518.
- Fund 110 (Transportation Trust) — $45,315.
- Fund 143 (FL Boating Improvement) — $1,723.
- Fund 149 (Driver Ed Safety Trust) — $850.
- Fund 151 (Infrastructure Surtax) — $8,922.
- Fund 176 (State Court Facilities Trust) — $3,345.
- Fund 177A (Law Library Trust) — $1,219.
- Fund 177C (Teen Court Juvenile Assist Trust) — $1,250.
- Fund 401 (Solid Waste) — $152,532.
Also on the consent agenda, a practice of grouping routine business and reports into one agenda item, Nitz has requested an end-of-year correction of negative balances and project closures to Fund 005 (General) in the amount of $383 with an increase of $382.50 for project 18001 (Hurricane Dorian) and $0.50 for project 08048 (Sebring Library Donations).
The Board of County Commission also will hear a request to put $9,700 toward architecture services to help the Wele Enterprise Zone and Community Resource Center expansion. Shirley Wilson of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, and education coordinator for the center, will present the request along with Highway Park Neighborhood Council Executive Director Evelyn Colon.
The consent agenda, a list of items not typically involving controversy or about which decisions have already been made, includes a revision to the job description for the county’s public information officer and records manager. The job has recently taken on new duties as a supervisor, which will begin when county administration selects and hires an assistant to the public information officer.
Other items on the consent agenda include:
- Sale of four county-owned surplus properties.
- An interlocal agreement between the county, municipalities and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office allowing for direct radio communication for public safety.
- Florida Network of Children’s Advocacy Center Agreement to distribute proceeds from the “Stop Child Abuse” license plate and voluntary contribution program.
- The Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Inc. $42,045 non-profit corporation grant contract.
- The county’s 2019 to 2022 Local Housing Assistance Plan, with state funding of $350,000 over the next three years.
- Dedication of right of way on Dal Hall Boulevard from GH&G Dal Hall LLC. to facilitate the Wawa station construction project.
- The Peace River Center for Personal Development Inc. $30,000 Florida non-profit corporation grant contract.
- Consideration of the 2020 Highlands County Roads and Streets Map Book, to be made available to the public for $50 each.
- Renew the lease agreement between the county and the Department of Children and Families for the Children’s Advocacy Center, with expected revenue of $400,451 over the next five years.
- A request to return $92,367.71 from repayments made to the HOME Program back into Fund 163 (Home Initiatives Partnership).
