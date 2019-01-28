SEBRING — County commissioners approved an amendment Tuesday to a contract to upgrade the health department for use as a storm shelter.
It took them a while to get through it, though, because the action item includes three actions in one suggested motion.
Special Projects Manager Suzanne Hunnicutt opened her presentation with an apology for wrapping several actions into one agenda item, but said she did it because they were all related to the same project.
“Hopefully, it won’t be too confusing,” Hunnicutt said.
More money
The suggested action would amend the agreement between the county and the Florida Department of Health regarding the upgrades to the Health Department building, a county-owned building, which would make it function as a special needs shelter in the event of a disaster.
Hunnicutt said the amendment would document the fact that the state agency was providing $150,000 toward the upgrade of the emergency generator, which is necessary to make the facility function as a special needs shelter during and after a hurricane.
According to agenda materials, once the Health Department receives invoices from the county, it will pay all costs associated with the generator upgrade, including engineering and architectural costs.
That’s expected to be covered by the $150,000.
Contractor
The second part of the motion, Hunnicutt said, would approve a contract with E.O. Koch Construction Inc. to do the work for $866,303.
It was the lowest bid out of the six companies that bid on the project last year, and one of only two out of that list based out of Highlands County.
Marmer Construction Inc. was the other local contractor, ranked third with a bid of $969,000.
Hunnicutt said discussions with E.O. Koch has resulted in a change order, a cost reduction of $60,000.
Transfers
A third item would approve budget amendments that would also transfer a total of $245,000 in excess funds from various project accounts into the account for the construction project, Hunnicutt said.
When she asked for questions, Commissioner Ron Handley, a contractor himself, spoke up.
“Yeah. You’re going to have to go over the numbers with me,” Handley said. “I can’t make them work.”
He said the $60,000 deduction lowers the contract to $806,000, but then he counted $320,000 in added upgrades.
When he asked for the final number, Hunnicutt said $839,041, which was listed in the lower right corner of the budget amendment.
Discount
She said the $60,000 discount by E.O. Koch was done before issuing the purchase order, which means the contract will actually be signed for $806,000. However, she said the actual revised budget was going to be more than that, because of additional costs that will be added on.
When Handley asked her what costs those were, she said they were administrative costs and fees for engineering and architecture: “Those sorts of things.”
Hunnicutt also said the project will have a contingency to direct-purchase items to save taxes on them.
‘Bread crumbs’
Commissioner Don Elwell said he found it confusing not to have a piece of paper that lays out the action items, “in English,” that gives the cost and the funding sources.
He also remarked that he found it annoying to have excess funds sitting in other projects.
Elwell then asked how much was the original amount for the project, and Hunnicutt said it started five years ago as a $400,000 project for an air-conditioning upgrade, but that was before the need for a generator — an issue that came to light after Hurricane Irma — or remodeling for the restroom.
“And there should be a bread trail, if you will, or a trail of breadcrumbs there, that gets us from the $400,000 through this documentation to the $839,000 final number,” Elwell said.
He emphasized that he had no criticism for Hunnicutt, but said a logical narrative in the agenda should have outlined that.
“We have bits and pieces of that, but it should add up, at the end,” Elwell said.
“And I can appreciate your confusion,” Hunnicutt said.
“We know you’re just the messenger,” Handley said.
Funds and OKs
Hunnicutt said the project has received a great deal of funding from the Health Department, but the project would need more from the county coffers.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if approval was needed that Tuesday, and Hunnicutt said yes. Not only had the contractor held the bid offer well past the standard 30-day deadline, Health Department employees have had to make do with a portable heating and air-conditioning unit in one of their hallways for the last two months, Hunnicutt said.
Tuck asked if the generator was replacing an old one. Hunnicutt said it was, since the existing generator is old and does not handle the air-conditioning systems or other needs for a storm shelter.
Tuck then asked if the $150,000 was the exact cost of the generator. Hunnicutt said it was likely going to be more than than, but $150,000 was the amount the Health Department could contribute.
If the generator is more, Tuck said, it should be rebid. Hunnicutt said that’s why the county is bringing in funds from other projects.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the amendment was not for the contractor, but for the Health Department, to allow the agency to contribute the additional $150,000.
Expectations
“We will not end up spending all this $839,000,” Hunnicutt said, because of costs savings on the replacement generator and heating/air-conditioning unit, which the county will buy directly to save taxes.
“All this equipment is 31 years old,” Hunnicutt said. “I know that because the building was built the year that my son was born, so it’s direly in need of replacement.”
Mary Kay Burns, administrator of the Florida Department of Health offices for Highlands and Hardee counties, said not only have staff been without air-conditioning for two months, the generator died during Irma.
“Unfortunately, that happens when equipment is running all the time,” Burns said.
Both the county and Health Department expect the project to get done by April 12, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.