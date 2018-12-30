SEBRING — The Board of County Commission will not meet Tuesday, on New Year’s Day.
Normally, the commission would meet on the first Tuesday of the month, but since that meeting date fell on a national holiday, county commissioners have shuffled their January meeting dates over one week.
The next county commission meeting will take place next Tuesday, Jan. 8. The second regular meeting of the month will be Jan. 22.
The regular meeting schedule will resume in February on the first and third Tuesdays of the month: Feb. 5 and 19.
