By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — When county commissioners meet this morning, they will decide on dedicating funds to station a deputy in the lobby of the Government Center.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, said this won’t impact the Board of County Commission’s General Fund or the county’s overall budget, but will cost $92,000.
Commissioners will vote on a budget amendment to transfer $20,000 from the board, $20,000 from the Clerk of Courts, $16,000 from the Supervisor of Elections, $20,000 for the Property Appraiser through a draw reduction, and $16,000 from the Tax Collector through an invoice.
From this amount, $80,000 will go towards the sheriff’s budget under “Courthouse Security” to pay, equip and insure a deputy for the assignment. The remaining $12,000 would go to purchase and/or build an “office” for the deputy in the lobby.
Currently, the deputy sits at a surplus desk placed under the flat-screen monitor in the lobby, near the water fountains and vending machines.
Another major matter in front of commissioners involves a set of incentives for volunteer firefighters to continue working for the county and training toward full-time employment with Highlands County Fire Rescue, if they desire.
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor will outline the incentives as part of a budget performance presentation for the first year of HCFR’s operations.
He expects the incentives and other programs to increase the countywide fire assessment and overall budget by using $375,302 from the Fund Balance and putting $186,452 toward operating supplies, $38,850 toward education and training, and $150,000 toward machinery and equipment.
He will also present the Lifesaver Award to a person who has recently saved a life.
County commissioners will also consider an ordinance that will allow outside entities to use the county seal with restrictions and only by authorization of the county administrator.
Applications must be accompanied by a drawing/photo illustrating the object on which the seal is to be placed, and will not be accepted for use on any item offered for sale or as a gratuity.
Commissioners will also have public hearings to consider renewals of certificates of public convenience and necessity for three ambulance companies: Aeromed helicopter, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel EMS and Positive Mobility, Inc d/b/a Positive Medical Transport.
Recently, the commission talked about the possibility of abandoning the Lake Jackson hydrology study in partnership with the city of Sebring and Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Discontinuing the study would cost the county $28,218.30, to be reimbursed back to the water district.
The county will also look at professional services for milling and resurfacing for Kenilworth Boulevard, near Haywood Taylor Boulevard.
