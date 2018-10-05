SEBRING — “We are farther along, but I’m not bringing cash to the table yet,” Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor told county commissioners Tuesday.
Right now, Highlands County has six projects, just under $8.7 million total, close to getting released for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Emergency Management Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss told the Board of County Commission.
“We’re hoping for better news,” Reiss said of FEMA’s internet portal that reports where the county’s $14.9 million reimbursement request is in the process.
“I keep hitting the ‘update’ button,” Reiss said of the site. “We’re just waiting.”
Highlands County amassed the heavy disaster relief cost mostly from debris removal. Few storms have hit the county directly since the three-storm 2004 season. The number of weak trees and structures toppled left approximately 1 million cubic yards of debris, said County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr.
That accounted for most of the $14.9 million the county spent on recovery.
Reiss previously reported Irma caused $360 million in public and private property damage, taking out 25,000 traffic signs and three communications towers, damaging 24 facilities — roof damage on 14 of those — and washing out numerous roads from underneath through overrrun storm water culverts and pipes.
The county also housed 1,403 people in general shelters and 117 in special needs shelters, and answered 7,837 direct calls at the Emergency Operations Center, Reiss said.
All this cost the county money, Reiss said, not counting how much damage individual residents sustained.
To cover the bill, the county had to pull money from any funds available, according to County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski. The majority of the money came from the General Fund’s Fund Balance — the “savings account” — then from departmental funds.
The county commission also had to dip into reserves to balance the 2018-19 budget, and now has just 1.87 months of operating expenses in reserve. The ideal is two months, at least.
Bashoor has previously said it could take years to get FEMA reimbursement, with other disasters still in process. Some Florida counties, he said, still have not received reimbursement for Hurricane Matthew debris cleanup and recovery, now more than two years ago.
FEMA audits requests before making payments, he said. Once FEMA sends the funds to the state government, officials there audit reimbursement requests again before sending them to counties.
That state audit could take as little as a couple of months or as long as another year, Bashoor has said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Tuesday he wanted to “get all the bad news out at once.” With no reimbursements yet from FEMA, the county started a new fiscal year Monday with low reserves.
When auditors look at the county’s books, they will include a “finding” of not having enough funds in reserve in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
Vosburg said that will reflect “poorly” on the county. However, that audit isn’t complete until December.
Commissioner Don Elwell remarked that timing might be to the county’s advantage, if FEMA approves reimbursement in time.
“We hope we’ll get the funds before that,” Vosburg said.
