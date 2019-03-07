SEBRING — County commissioners got their first look at an economic development strategy on Tuesday.
Commissioner Don Elwell noted the fact that Highlands County has done economic development strategies before now, and few of them have become long-term plans. He and Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked county staff to come back in the next two weeks — in time for the next board meeting — with steps to implement the plan in the short-term — approximately 18 months.
They said they didn’t want to see this plan “sit on the shelf.”
“It’s your plan,” said Gray Swoope, president and CEO of VisionFirst Advisors consultant firm, which did the study on the county. “It has to be flexible and capable of moving forward with market conditions.”
The strategic plan states that Highlands County’s 102,883 total people include a labor force of 35,972. One area in Florida Swoope used for comparison was Charlotte County, which has 169,942 total people and a labor force of 63,723.
Other areas Swoope used for comparison were Livingston Parish, Louisiana, with 135,325 people and a labor force of 35,972; and Lee County, Mississippi, with 85,281 people and a labor force of 40,626 people.
The workforce was calculated based on how many people are employable — 16 years or older — said Economic Development Manager Taylor Carson Benson.
Swoope also gave a participation rate for the area’s workforce. Benson said that is calculated using the civilian labor force (16 years and older) divided by just that part of the population that is 16 and older.
Swoope’s presentation on Tuesday did not specify how many people living in Highlands County and the three other areas are 16 and older. According to Benson though, the population over age 16 in Highlands County is 83,380. Swoope said Highlands County has a workforce participation rate of 43.2 percent, which he said is slightly higher than Charlotte County’s 42.5 percent.
Both of those Florida counties, however, had far less workforce participation than the other geographic areas that Swoope used. Livingston Parish had 63.4 percent, and Mississippi’s Lee County had 61.9 percent.
Highlands’ median age is 52.6 years, younger than Charlotte County, but much older than 35.6 in Livingston Parish or 36.9 in Lee County, Mississippi.
Swoope said he chose these areas to compare to Highlands County because they all had convenience to bigger markets. Livingston Parish, for example, is adjacent to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Of all those areas, Highlands County has the lowest annual growth at 0.4 percent, compared with Lee County, Mississippi at 0.5 percent; Charlotte County at 1.3 percent and Livingston Parish at 1.5 percent.
Highlands County also came in low on the average annual wage: $35,865 compared to $36,898 in Livingston Parish, $38,350 in Lee County (Mississippi) and $38,679 in Charlotte County.
Swoope said Highlands County has a very diverse number of available sites, with good availability, but a lot of difference in price. There are few motivated sellers, and a lack of sites being “under control,” meaning that if the landowner learns a big company wants it, the price would likely double.
He said the role of the county’s Economic Development Department increases the more the county tries to attract specific businesses. To do that, Economic Development staff — which consists of Economic Development Manager Taylor Benson and Business Development Manager Meghan DiGiacomo — needs to set and meet certain goals:
1. Define, develop and execute a unified economic development vision.
2. Refine the current targeted business recruitment, retention and expansion strategy.
3. Demonstrate a commitment to business formation and entrepreneurship.
4. Continue collaboration to address education and workforce needs for both business and industry.
5. Work on “Telling the Highlands County Story,” through engagement and improved internal and external communication.
On Goal 2, Swoope said good business development starts with taking care of the businesses already in place. He estimates 80 percent of new jobs come from existing businesses.
Also, existing businesses have the “market knowledge” to tell Economic Development what is working and what isn’t, especially with regard to local regulation.
On Goal 3, Swoope said the younger generation is interested in starting up new business.
“There is a lot of opportunity in being the location for startups,” Swoope said.
As for Goal 4, he said workforce development needs to align to the customer: Those who are hiring new people and have slots to fill.
“The number one question for any client is ‘Where am I going to get my talent?’” Swoope said.
Swoope also talked about short-, mid- and long-term strategies. In answer to Elwell, he said short-term is 18 months while long-term is three years or more.
Elwell bemoaned the fact that other studies have been done over the last 15 years or more, but few have become tangible sets of procedures.
He asked if VisionFirst had considered those plans, and Swoope said they did review them for the study.
Commissioner Greg Harris said the staff of two “works like an army of 100,” and asked if there is anything else county commissioners can do, or if Economic Development has enough staff.
Swoope said, to be visionary, the county needs more people. Collaboration with other entities will help, he said, “because you do not have the resources.”
One suggestion in the report, noted by Commission Chair Jim Brooks, was to hire a dedicated workforce coordinator.
“That’s something we may need to look at in the future,” Brooks said, especially as the county moves into budget talks for Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
Swoope said close coordination with elementary and secondary education will help.
He said the county has an overabundance of people in the workforce who can fill positions. They just aren’t getting connected to the jobs.
