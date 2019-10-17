By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — County commissioners have asked county staff not to do anything more toward vacating right of way on Vaughn Road.
They voted 4-1, with Commissioner Don Elwell dissenting, to leave the situation as it is until officials with the Division of State Lands put forth a formal request of the county to vacate that right of way, including the application and fees.
Elwell was concerned that shutting down the process of closing Vaughn Road and not yet handing it over to the Florida Park Service to keep and maintain for its own use, might ruin the relationship needed to get Hammock Road paved through Highlands Hammock State Park in the future.
However, according to communications the Board of County Commission received from Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials — the parent agency for the Park Service — the two roads are separate issues.
Back in May, Highlands Hammock State Park Manager Morgan Tyrone said he couldn’t guarantee state-level officials would allow Hammock Road to be paved, but was certain it wouldn’t happen until Vaughn Road is vacated.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg had a deal with the Florida Park Service would split the $72,000 cost to fix the wood-decked, one-lane bridge over Charlie Creek, which had to be done before closing Vaughn Road.
The Park Service needs the bridge to open a vacant equestrian campground east of the creek and reach equestrian trails west of the creek. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission needs a bridge to let law enforcement cross the creek.
Once the work was done, Vosburg said, Park Service officials in Tallahassee asked for a formal agreement, stating exactly when the road would be vacated.
Vosburg couldn’t do that. By law, the county must hold public hearings before vacating a road, and nearby residents might bring up concerns at those meetings.
On Tuesday, Vosburg said it looks like this may be a $36,000 loss for the county.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said the county has done everything possible with regard to vacating the road: Repairing the bridge, meeting with adjacent landowners and working with Duke Energy to have a utility easement on the road.
“I’m tired of fooling with it,” Brooks said Tuesday. “We need east-west connections. They want one closed. They’ve got a facility out there they don’t seem to be interested in opening up.”
Tyrone said Tuesday that state officials sent an email to county officials on Aug. 2, outlining a series of steps to move forward.
“The Board of Trustees [of the Division of State Lands] cannot issue an easement to Duke [Energy] until Vaughn Road becomes property of the Board of Trustees,” Tyrone said.
Kyle Green, Road and Bridge director, said the county can keep the road and reopen it, if his crews clear debris. Tyrone said his staff is prepared to fix up the area, including the approaches to the bridge, but has been waiting on the trustees.
If the county vacates the right of way, Vosburg said, Duke Energy would be concerned, but would work with the park to take electricity to the campground.
Vosburg said county land development regulations, however, require a cul-de-sac at the end of any closed road, to let emergency vehicles turn around.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said an adjacent landowner has given a quit-claim deed on land for a cul-de-sac and is willing to work with DEP.
Howerton said his staff is prepared to push through vacation paperwork for DEP, waiving the $800 Engineering fee and $130 fee for the Zoning Department, but it would be a couple of weeks of work in the midst of several active projects.
Instead, commissioners have told him not to waive any fees or put any more county staff time toward the effort, until DEP moves forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.