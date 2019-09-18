By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — County commissioners approved a $5.5 million loan Tuesday to buy fire engines, equipment and new fire stations for Highlands County Fire Rescue.
It will get paid back at 2.08% interest over the next 15 years through the revenue from the countywide fire assessment, said Chris Benson, Highlands County director of Business Service.
The county could pay it back in 10 years without penalty, Benson said, if the county can pay 15% more each year toward the debts.
Duane D. Draper of Bryant Miller Olive — the county’s bond counsel since 2002 — said the loan was being handled by STI Institutional & Government Inc., an affiliate of SunTrust.
The loan will help pay for new fire engines, stations and equipment for a full-time fire service. At present, the county’s fire assessment is only being collected at 68%, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor.
It’s due to increase the rate by 7% after Oct. 1, but that still is not enough to pay for all of the capital improvements needed to make the fire service a full-time paid department.
As it stands, only a few stations are staffed 24 hours, seven days per week, and many trucks are too old by National Fire Protection Association standards to be considered safe. Bashoor has said that some of the engines, at 15-20 years or older, are considered antiques.
Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Estates subdivision in Lake Placid, asserted that the county is “quickly buying things you don’t need,” and argued that when Bashoor presented a budget with several new hires and capital improvements, then presented a revised budget with fewer items, he could get along with less.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks argued that these are things the fire service needs, including improvements at fire stations for 24-hour employee shifts.
Commissioner Don Elwell said Bashoor had a “laundry list” of things he needed, but came back with priorities after commissioners asked him to cut it back.
The new shorter list of needs, Elwell said, is “not more important, just less pressing.”
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the interest rate might change for any reason. Draper said it’s a tax-free loan, but if the county were to use the money for anything other than public benefit, taxes might be assessed, then the interest rate would change.
He also said the interest rate could change if there were a violation of any other covenant in the contract.
Either way, Draper said, the county would have control over whether or not the money remains a tax-free, low-interest loan.
She asked if payments would be made out of the fire assessment, and was told they would.
Tuck also asked about the first payment. Pete Varona, financial advisor with PFM Asset Management LLC/Public Financial Management Inc. out of Orlando, said the first interest payment of $41,947 would be due in February 2020.
The first principal payment of $345,000 would be due in August 2020, Varona said.
Draper said he needed to have Benson, Brooks, County Administrator Randy Vosburg and County Attorney Joy Carmichael sign a “soft closing” at a meeting break after the vote, to get paperwork moving.
The money would move into county accounts as early as Thursday, Draper said.
