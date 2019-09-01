SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners had a problem: Hurricane Dorian would arrive Tuesday morning when they had a regularly scheduled meeting.
The agenda had a couple of action items that could not wait. That’s why, at 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Board of County Commission held an emergency special meeting, dealt with those two items, then continued the meeting to 9 a.m. Thursday.
Commissioners approved Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity for both Positive Mobility Inc., a privately operated ambulance service, and Aeromed helicopter, stationed at Sebring Regional Airport.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg explained to commissioners that, with a hurricane enroute, they needed to extend the terms of those certificates for 90 days. Both were set to expire on Thursday.
Otherwise, in the aftermath of a hurricane, the county would face not having an ambulance service that helps with non-emergency calls and an airlift service that can get people from Highlands County to Tampa General Hospital in 30 minutes.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked what would happen if the county couldn’t make Thursday’s date. Vosburg said if Dorian stays past 9 a.m. Thursday, the county may have to “punt that” meeting again.
”I’m sure we’re not the only county doing this,” Brooks said.
Vosburg said he and County Attorney Joy Carmichael had checked with other counties. Charter counties have certain rights and privileges under Florida law that non-charter counties, like Highlands, do not.
Vosburg felt confident that the two approved items, because they were not public hearings or renewals, would be OK.
Commissioner Don Elwell expressed concerns, not about making a 90-day extension, but about the short notice. It went out to commissioners like him and representatives of local news media approximately two hours before the meeting.
Media and representatives of Positive Mobility were the only members of the public at the meeting.
”I want to make sure this is 100% legal for us to do,” Elwell said.
Carmichael said that the county would have extended the certificate terms on Tuesday anyway, given the need and the fact that the certificates would have expired Thursday.
Without those certificates, the ambulance services could not operate in the county, so she feels comfortable with the call.
”This is for the citizens’ protection,” Carmichael said.
When Elwell asked a second time, Carmichael said there is some risk.
”It’s a choice,” she said of the two-hour notice.
She emphasized it was not a renewal, given the county leeway.
Chief Deputy Tim Eures of Highlands County Fire Rescue said the companies are in the process of renewal, but have not gotten yet to the point of holding hearings.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she was concerned, but felt the county was safe under both the state and county having declared states of emergency for Hurricane Dorian.
”I’m OK with it,” Tuck said.
”Why did we wait so close to the deadline before we did this?” Commissioner Ron Handley asked.
Eures said the department went through reorganization a month ago, and “the ball got dropped.”
”We’re going to pick it up and run it from here,” Eures said.
It’s possible that some of the items on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting would need to have another public notice published in the local newspaper and online, as required by Florida law.
The county also has the first of its Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget hearings on Thursday night, and will need to fit in a second hearing later in the month, as required by Florida law. Vosburg said that could be a problem if delayed. Florida law requires budget hearings be set 12 days apart, minimum.
The second hearing is set for Sept. 17, for now.
Other items on the continued agenda include:
• A public hearing on changes to the Land Development Regulations in the Highlands County Code of Ordinances to let the county issue certificates of competency to local contractors.
• A public hearing on the annual county fire assessment.
• A $26,985 budget amendment to purchase 21 helmets and ballistic vests for Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
• Renewal of the county’s two-year, $1.76 million insurance policy — already in the 2019-20 budget — to cover property, crime, automobile, liability, watercraft and workers’ compensation losses.
Commissioners and officials did not decide Friday whether or not to close county offices for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highlands County School District officials had already decided to do so.
Vosburg said he did plan to close libraries on Saturday, to give library employees time to finish their personal disaster preparation, since they would need to staff evacuation shelters.
Tuck warned that, with schools closed, some county staff would have to watch their children and stay home.
County commissioners also continued the Meeting of the Districts, often held right after the regular meeting to handle fiscal business for the various county assessment districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.