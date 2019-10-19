SEBRING — For those looking forward to getting their roads paved in the near future, Highlands County commissioners made some decisions on an overall county policy during last Tuesday's meeting.
They did not, however, vote on a comprehensive policy, and have set the morning of Dec. 3 to have a workshop to iron out the details.
Commissioners have move the regular county commission meeting to 5:30 p.m. that night.
Right now, the county maintains 210 miles of unpaved road, but has thousands of miles of road the county does not maintain, said Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
County land development regulations provide an opportunity for step-by-step improvements, he told commissioners on Monday, but the county needs to set up a policy.
Commissioners did give Green some directions.
No loans
Despite the fact that residents of one unpaved road — Oak Manor Avenue — were able to broker a deal to pave first and pay later.
The county has agreed to fund the $90,000 project before getting the money from landowners, and will give them 10 years to pay it off.
Of that cost, the county and Peace River Packing Company of Fort Meade will split $20,000.
Residents' portion of the cost will run no more than half of the remaining $70,000 cost plus a 5% administration fee — not to exceed $35,000.
It will still take another year before residents see a change on their road because the assessment, though approved, has not yet begun.
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley does not want to loan money up front for any other projects.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks also is "absolutely against the loan business," and Commissioner Greg Harris agrees.
"With the loan thing, this [Oak Manor] was an extenuating circumstance," Harris said. "Going forward, I say 'no loans.'"
By subdivision
Commissioners said they want to look at setting up a municipal service benefit unit (MSBU) to access individual subdivisions for improvements in those areas.
Green said he reviewed how other counties assess for paving improvements. the majority of counties require 100% of the cost up-front to pave non-county maintained roads.
If the county does maintain it, officials negotiate a cost-share agreement, Green said.
"We don't get calls from residents on the non-maintained roads," Green said. "It's the maintained roads [residents] who want it paved."
Some used an MSBU on subdivisions for roads in that area, Green said, unless it was a brand new road project, which would then get countywide or state funding.
Handley asked if any counties did a countywide MSBU.
"Not that we saw," Green said.
Green said the size of the MSBU area has to be big enough to draw in the needed revenue in a relatively short period of time, but can't be so big that it gets countywide opposition.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael said any funding mechanism will have an impact on an area. The amount a landowner pays must reflect the benefit that landowner receives from the road project, she said.
"That's what drives you down to a smaller geographic area," Carmichael said.
Other issues
Green also needs to know from commissioners if they want to budget funds to set aside as matching funds for 50% cost-share projects, or what they would like him to do with the road-frontage cost factor.
Most paving projects assign a landowner's portion of the cost based on the linear feet of road frontage. However, some properties with little acreage might have a long frontage line, and those will high acreage may not have must touching the road.
"You can cover all those scenarios. That's why we're having a workshop," Brooks said.
