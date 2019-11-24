SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office still seeks a place for the Gentry Center, and Highlands County Fire Rescue plans to have a station in Spring Lake.
County administration may have found a place for both: The site of the former power plant on the west end of Spring Lake that could give fire engines easy access to the subdivision, Sebring Regional Airport, downtown Sebring via Kenilworth Boulevard and U.S. 98.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg proposed the site to Highlands County commissioners last Tuesday. He said Sebring Regional Airport is not looking at the property for expansion, so the county would not be bidding against them, if commissioners are interested.
They are. They asked him to get some appraisals.
It’s 35 acres situated along Haywood Taylor Boulevard in front of the CitraPac facility on the east side of the road opposite Highlands County Animal Services.
Commissioner Ron Handley asked about rumors that Aeromed helicopter, currently stationed at the airport, might be interested. Vosburg told him officials with the air ambulance run by Tampa General Hospital are happy with the airport, but would be interested in co-locating with the fire station.
Commissioner Jim Brooks asked if the Sheriff’s Office would be able to secure grant funds for the Gentry Center, which was on the 2019-20 state budget before getting cut earlier this year. Vosburg said he didn’t know, but he was sure the Sheriff’s Office had all options were on the table.
The proposed $4.57-million Gentry Center would be a field-training facility for law enforcement, with specific training in scenarios such as active shooter preparedness, and the ability to recreate multiple environments. Sheriff Paul Blackman wanted the facility to provide such training for agencies throughout south-central Florida, which has no such facility.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $131 million from the budget in June, the Gentry Center was one of 237 projects that were cut, as reported by News Service of Florida at the time.
It is named after Deputy William J. Gentry Jr., shot May 6, 2018 in the line of duty, who died the next day from his injuries and who went on to save more than 100 lives through organ and tissue donation.
Handley also asked about Haywood Taylor Boulevard, and how soon it and U.S. 98 would be improved. Vosburg said the Florida Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. 98 from U.S. 27 to Haywood Taylor Boulevard in the coming years.
Currently, FDOT has provided $1.42 million under the Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) for design and construction to resurface County Road 623/Kenilworth Boulevard from Haywood Taylor Boulevard to Mini Ranch Road for approximately 7,804 linear feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.