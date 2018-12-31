SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners accepted $350,000 in State Housing Initiative Partnership funds at their last board meeting.
At that same time, they also discussed how some of that funding might be leveraged to help homeless veterans, or all the homeless in the county, by working with nonprofit organizations that look to reduce homelessness.
It started with Commissioner Arlene Tuck asking if some of the funds could help homeless veterans and ended with County Administrator Randy Vosburg stating that Community Programs Director Leah Sauls has met with about 10 homelessness elimination organizations.
Vosburg plans to get them all together in a round table discussion on addressing the issue of homelessness, sometime early in the new year.
At the start of discussions, Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn said SHIP includes down payment assistance, project/rehabilitation, foreclosure intervention, special needs and also home repairs.
SHIP funds came from the Florida Housing Trust Fund, based on population, Dunn said. The total state SHIP allocation is $44.4 million, he said.
Tuck asked about the number of lots the county owns, in such areas as Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District, and said she’d talked with Vosburg about giving some lots to homeless veterans, perhaps for tiny houses: Typically 400 square feet, excluding lofts, and sometimes mounted on a trailer.
Tuck asked about a Hope Haven, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit transitional housing program that utilizes empty rooms at Safari Inn.
It’s run by Leslie, who declines to give her last name or talk much about herself, but has told the Highlands News-Sun she worked five years for the Church Service Center by Landmark Suites, a motel in Avon Park, where she also houses people in transition.
“I think it’s doable: The tiny home concept. That individual we’re talking about, she was looking at properties in the city of Sebring. She has not approached us for any assistance.”
However, Vosburg said Community Programs Director Leah Sauls has been working with Leslie in other ways.
Vosburg said Leslie wants to grow her current program into a “Phase 2” of tiny homes. County staff has identified a piece of property Leslie is interested in using for a Phase 2, Vosburg said, “so we’re going to meet on that.”
Leslie told the Highlands News-Sun, prior to Christmas, she’s had talks with county officials about such a plan, but nothing is finalized yet
Tuck asked if this was something for which someone could apply for SHIP funds, and Dunn said one project had: Cornell Colony in Avon Park.
Tuck said she had been told there were more than 200 homeless veterans in the county, “and I’d like to see us, maybe, start helping them some way.”
The U.S. Census total estimate for veterans in Highlands County, currently, is 11,598.
Lucy Castillo, Fair Housing coordinator under the Highlands County Housing Department, said homeless housing can be done under special needs funding.
“It depends on how much allocate for the special needs,” Castillo said. “We can use up to 20 percent from the allocation.”
That would be as much as $70,000 of this year’s allocation.
“That’s something that’d be worth looking at,” Commission Chair Jim Brooks said.
Brooks offered a caveat, in that tiny homes probably require some special exceptions to county zoning ordinances, which sets the minimum square footage for residences.
“Tiny homes, most of them are under 400 square feet, so they wouldn’t meet requirements for most of our lots,” Brooks said, “so we’d have to work on that aspect of it, too.”
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley said he thought the piece of property in question might be inside the city limits, and he didn’t think city code wouldn’t have a conflict.
“We’ve heard tiny homes come up two or three times now. I think Commissioner [Don] Elwell has mentioned it to me,” Vosburg said. “I think we’re hitting all around on ultimate affordable housing. If you make it smaller, it’s more affordable.”
Properties in Sun ‘N Lake, however, might not qualify for tiny homes. The Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors in 2017 set minimum single-family home sizes at 2,000 square feet under air conditioning by golf courses, and 1,600 square feet under air conditioning in the rest of the district.
Elwell also asked if this was something where the county could coordinate with Highlands County Habitat for Humanity.
“I know this is kind of what they do,” Elwell said, “so I certainly want to make sure that we’re taking care of our homeless veterans — all of our homeless, to be honest with you. Whatever the opportunities are, whatever the possibilities are. I just don’t know what direction.”
He said Habitat builds homes to the size required by code, for families, whereas a tiny house would serve an individual or a couple, at most.
Dunn said he and Habitat officials had about potential funding for building more homes under its program, and he was waiting to hear back from them.
“And the good news for Commissioner Handley is that most of the tiny homes only require one fire sprinkler,” Elwell said, referencing Handley’s objections to making fire sprinklers an issue with the county’s legislative delegation.
“It’s called a water hose,” Handley replied.
Brooks suggested maybe installing a lawn sprinkler.
