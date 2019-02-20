SEBRING — Tuesday marked the first time Highlands County Board of County Commission meetings got broadcast with captions.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg made an announcement at the beginning of the meeting that the county had hired someone on a trial basis to type in captions to appear with a slight delay behind the live video. Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked commissioners and speakers, therefore, to make sure they spoke directly into their microphones and give their names each time they spoke.
He hoped it was enough to satisfy complaints under the Americans with Disabilities Act [of 1990].
By the end of the meeting, Vosburg believed the county had complied.
“We’ll get feedback, I’m sure,” Brooks said.
Vosburg said several people were monitoring the video, off-site, so he expected to hear something.
He was optimistic at the beginning of the meeting, saying, “Let’s rock ‘n’ roll.” Throughout the meeting, Brooks had to remind people to give their names each time they spoke. He even had to remind himself to remind others.
At the end of the meeting, Vosburg said the county had also potentially saved a $40,000-$60,000 capital purchase for closed captioning software. As it turns out, he said, the county had the capability already.
“We were able to activate a module in the existing system,” Vosburg said.
He estimated the hourly cost for Tuesday’s live-stream closed captions was $435.
With an average of 26 meetings per year, including the special budget meetings, he estimates the annual cost at approximately $12,000.
“That is significantly less,” Vosburg said. “I believe it brings us into compliance.”
Online video of county meetings had been suspended, pending what Vosburg and County Attorney Joy Carmichael could find out about ADA requirements. As of Tuesday afternoon, old video and audio files had not yet been reposted to the county website. The new meeting had not been posted, either.
Along with the original high estimate of $40,000-$60,000 for equipment and software, Vosburg said early in the month that the per-hour charge for real-time captions on live-streamed meetings was $100-$140.
At that time, he estimated the annual per-hour cost at $15,000-$18,000.
Vosburg said the county also streams meetings live for the Tourist Development Council. For audio recordings of other meetings, board personnel or the Clerk of the Courts Office would have to transcribe all audio for all ADA requests.
In January, Vosburg had received form-style complaint letters about a lack of captions, descriptive audio or printed transcriptions, similar other local governments throughout Florida and the nation.
He said Florida counties received letters in alphabetical order, and Highlands’ letter came from someone who did not appear to live locally now or in the past.
Last September, Carmichael announced to commissioners she would meet with Lake Placid ADA advocate Randall “Randy” Reinhardt.
Commission Chair Greg Harris expressed concern at the time if that might open the county to a lawsuit.
“This guy has a federal lawsuit pending with Lake Placid,” Harris said.
Brooks, however, didn’t see a problem with sitting down with Reinhardt. His discomfort, he said, was that he didn’t know if the county could enforce the code easily on old buildings.
On Tuesday, Carmichael confirmed that she had met with Reinhardt, who had basically told her he had seen no issues with the Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave.
He hadn’t seen the Government Annex at 530 S. Commerce Ave., but Carmichael said she confirmed with the Development Services Department that a recent remodel had brought the building up to ADA code.
Carmichael recalled, after following up with him, that Reinhardt said he didn’t have any problem with the county.
He did have problems with Lake Placid, however. In September last year, he accused the town staff and council of corruption in continued non-compliance with ADA, and said later that week he would definitely file a federal lawsuit for violation of 42 United States Code section 1983.
Since then, all town businesses where he had difficulty gaining access have complied with ADA standards, and all lawsuits or threats of such have been dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.