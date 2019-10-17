By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — County commissioners nearly suspended live-streamed meeting videos for a second time Tuesday, because they don’t have ASL interpreters.
They held off, however, after hearing from County Attorney Joy Carmichael that there is no clear standard under the Americans with Disabilities Act [of 1990] on whether or not the county needs to hire someone to speak American Sign Language during a meeting for live-streamed video.
In the meantime, the county has debuted a new, ADA-compliant website with a more aesthetic look than the previous site and easier navigation.
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said the county had started work on the new site and web address — www.highlandsfl.gov — but work got “expedited” by the need to be ADA-compliant.
The new site works with screen-reader software, for those who are visually-impaired or blind, and has portable document format (PDF) files that meet the “Safe Harbor” clause for being legible with print-reader software.
The site’s new navigation features puts all information within two or three clicks of the home page, Rybinski said Tuesday.
For now, the old address at www.hcbcc.net will still work, but Rybinski encourages users to update their bookmarks with the new address.
Total cost, she told the Highlands News-Sun, was $8,049.
That’s taken care of part of the access needs, Rybinski said. However, the county could risk lawsuit if it’s discovered that live-streamed videos need to include ASL.
“The ‘X-factor’ is the cost of sign language [interpreters],” County Administrator Randy Vosburg.
Rybinski said it’s normally $175 per hour per interpreter. With two required to properly cover a meeting, the cost jumps to $350 per hour.
If that’s the case, Commissioner Greg Harris said, the county should halt live video until it can afford it or confirm that ASL interpreters are needed.
“It’s a little early to be talking about taking ourselves out of the ‘sunshine’ because that’s what we’re [talking of] doing,” Commissioner Don Elwell said.
Currently, the county’s contract for a live-stream closed caption service runs $5,000 for 30 hours of meetings, with captions added on a brief broadcast delay, then embedded in the code after the fact for the online playback videos.
With regular and special Board of County Commission meetings typically running three hours each, that covers 10 meetings, or three and a half months.
At that rate, Elwell estimates, the county spends $15,000 to $20,000 per year on closed captioning to be “100% transparent, accountable and available to those not physically in this room.”
Deputy Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski told commissioners the live-stream service helps other government offices. It “creates productivity” among Clerk employees, he said, who watch meetings and get a “heads up” on matters they may need to address.
It’s not always been that easy, Kaszubowski said.
“We’d have to send someone down to take notes,” he said, adding that that person would then share those notes with the whole office, “[and] hope we didn’t miss anything.”
Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked Carmichael to report back with more information as soon as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.