SEBRING — It took a couple of minutes and included even some joking around, but Highlands County employees took the tornado drill Wednesday seriously.
They did not, however, sit cross-legged on the floor and duck their heads and cover their heads with their arms. The last time he did that, Business Services Director Chris Benson said, was in grade school.
Had it been an actual emergency, they might have done that, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg, among the 20 in the stairwell.
They might also have joined in with a particular staff member, tasked usually with leading a song.
The presence of a local reporter caused a bit of stage fright this time, even for her.
Staff at the Supervisor of Elections Office, a Constitutional office on the second floor of the building, said they could choose an interior office or interior storage room. Either was better, they said, than most of the office, which is just inside the building’s glass façade.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said their disaster plan accounts for people being in their lobby, too. If they have anyone, they will lead them to the downstairs restrooms off the atrium, because they are enclosed with no windows.
The whole point of the statewide exercise was to have everyone in local government enact their emergency plans for a disaster, as a way of checking for needed improvements. Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski did not have a total number of participants, but said all county departments had people participating in Wednesday’s exercise.
The 20 employees who sheltered with Benson and Vosburg in the bottom of the enclosed stairwell at the Government Center in Sebring joked a bit about the fact that Engineering Project Manager Suzanne Hunnicutt — also there — picked a location with its own restroom, in case of a “dual emergency.”
Still, the site had good access for all members of the Board of County Commission second-floor offices, and solid concrete interior walls with no windows.
It also had a mini fridge and some bottled water, in case employees might get stuck there a long time in an actual emergency.
Hunnicutt said the County Commission board room, just through a doorway at one end of the stairwell, would serves as a backup, but it has some disadvantages: A couple of small exterior windows and doors to the glassed-in atrium.
Vosburg said the county usually runs the drill once a year, during Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is always in early January.
“That doesn’t mean we don’t talk about it,” Vosburg said.
For example, any new staff wouldn’t know the plan until the next drill if they didn’t at least address it on a regular basis.
Each day this week provided an opportunity for local governments businesses and citizens to focus on a different weather-related danger.
Monday’s focus was on lightning. Tuesday’s was riptides and other marine hazards.
Wednesday’s focus was thunderstorms and tornadoes, while Thursday’s focus was hurricanes and flooding.
Today is a day to prepare disaster plans for extreme temperatures and wildfires.
More detail on preparing for severe weather phenomena is available from the Florida Division of Emergency Management at www.floridadisaster.org/dem and navigating through the “Director’s Office” tab to “External Affairs” and then to “Severe Weather Awareness Week.”
