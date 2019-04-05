This is a big thank you to Clinton Howerton, county engineer, and Don Elwell, county commissioner, for their quick action in making the intersection in front of my house much safer. I am also very grateful to Mr. Howerton's crew for being the friendly, hard-working people they are. All of you have my deepest, heartfelt gratitude.
After years of making phone calls to officials who ignored me about that intersection, I just don't have the words to properly express my gratitude to all of these wonderful people.
As humans we all make mistakes. I know I've made more than my share. I am not a young man anymore and the wreck that happened on my property March 29th scared me to death. I am also very grateful no one got hurt. If that car had gone through my garage, the driver and I could have both been hurt or killed. Also, luckily, no cars were coming down Memorial Drive at that moment and time. It could have been worse. Much worse.
Thank you Highlands County for having such caring people working so hard for all of us.
Thank you, too, Phil Attinger and the Highlands News-Sun.
Jerry Nargelovic
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.