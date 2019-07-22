SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have voted to change insurance providers.
It’s hoped that this will improve service to the county and its employees, as well as bring down the cost, which has been high, according to county officials.
The new company will be Cigna, a change from Florida Blue, which the county has used for its insurance management under its self-funded system.
It was the top-rated carrier, followed closely by Aetna, based on scores tallied by the Highlands County Insurance Committee.
Earlier this month, County Administrator Randy Vosburg told commissioners to expect difficulty with health insurance this year, with a $200,000 deficit forecast for the county-funded system.
Rates have gone up, he said. Of the annual premium per employee, the county covers $7,500 and employees pay $540. He suggested raising employee share to $1,987.
Otherwise, he said, the county would need to invest $1.3 million to keep employees from paying more and $1.7 million to rebuild the health insurance reserve.
Last Tuesday, Commissioner Don Elwell said he was concerned about going with Cigna because the School Board of Highlands County had contracted with Cigna for its health insurance and was planning to change carriers.
He was told the county policy would be different. Vosburg said it has to do with the level of discounts Highlands County School District employees could count on, not the level of service.
On that matter, Vosburg said, service was a definite selling point.
Elwell said he had concerns over whether or not local pharmacies were getting reimbursed by Cigna in a timely manner.
However, according to consultants on which company to choose, Highlands County stood to do better with Cigna because of the high percentage of physicians and health care offices that were in Cigna’s network.
Representatives for Aetna made a last-ditch effort to encourage the county to consider their company, given that there were only 22 points difference between the two companies’ scores by the Insurance Committee.
