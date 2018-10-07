SEBRING — Hurricane Irma left a lot of flooded yards and roadways, and five watersheds for Highlands County to study for better drainage.
County commissioners ranked them for priority Tuesday for the Southwest Florida Water Management District. While SWFWMD will do the work and pick up most of the bill, County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. expects each study to cost $500,000-$600,000.
Even with just a 25 percent local match, that leaves $100,000-$125,000 to pay per study.
If SWFWMD approves all five, Howerton said, the county would pay a half million dollars or more, just for the studies.
Given the fact that each study will list recommended improvements — culverts, retention ponds and pipes — County Commissioner Ron Handley said the Board of County Commission might need to seriously discuss setting up a storm water improvement district, with an assessment to pay for it all.
That idea came up earlier, on Aug. 7, during a county commission discussion of what to do for Silver Fox residents, part of whose subdivision is only accessible by private roads.
The roads flood for lack of drainage structures. SWFWMD must approve them, the county can’t pay for them on private/non-public right of ways and residents can’t afford them outright.
Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said he “didn’t want to be shot” for saying it, but suggested a countywide stormwater drainage assessment to handle such costs.
Commissioner Don Elwell said at the time it made sense to handle drainage problems as one system, but also said it wouldn’t fly with residents in places like Spring Lake Improvement District.
There, district supervisors paid for storm water mitigation through water management districts. They now have a $6.8 million, 750,000 cubic-yard lake bed, 1.47 miles in diameter that takes runoff from a 4,000-acre area and holds up to 9.5 million cubic feet (71 million gallons) before discharging into Arbuckle Creek.
Elwell said the county might not be able to pay for all the studies. Howerton agreed, which is why he wanted them ranked.
Susie Bishop, executive director of Highlands Soil and Water Conservation District, said her agency might also be able to help with the 25 percent match, but not with administering the grant or running the project.
“I’m a staff of one,” Bishop said.
She said with all the agricultural lands in the Soil and Water District, her agency’s biggest concern is preserving water quality, not managing quantity.
Watersheds to study were ranked, by county commissioners, as follows:
• Jack Creek watershed, which is currently under study by SWFWMD.
• The Lake Haven/Orange Blossom Estates/Silver Fox areas.
• Sebring Country Estates and Sebring Hills subdivisions.
• Sebring Falls area.
• Lake Lotela watershed.
The final vote was 3-1 in favor of the list. Commissioner Jack Richie dissented because watershed designations were looking at population, not topography.
The studies, he said, should also account for driveways and small drainage pipes. Most of these subdivisions had no plans for drainage when they were platted, he said, and water dynamics would change once more people build homes.
Howerton said avoiding flooded homes and roads is the biggest concern with these studies. Some places, like Lake Lotela Drive, got close to having flooded homes.
He said his biggest concern is not having places to put the water when an Irma-type event returns.
Sebring Country Estates and Sebring Hills, located respectively behind WalMart and Lakeshore Mall, had a lot of flooding because of insufficient drainage in their 1960s plats, Howerton said.
The area is mostly flat, Howerton said. What water does flow goes to Thunderbird Road, then across and under U.S. 27 to The Shops at Shelby Crossing.
Commission Chair Greg Harris asked why the Florida Department of Transportation didn’t address drainage problems 15-20 years ago when it added lanes to U.S. 27.
“It wasn’t raining,” Handley said.
Howerton also said the county has seen above-average rainfall for the last four to five years. Both the water table and lake levels are high now, he said, leaving no place for heavy rains.
