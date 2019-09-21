Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commission provided on Friday to county residents and health care providers a list of the companies that are approved under the Highlands County Emergency Management Services Division, The following entities have a current Certificate of Convenience and Necessity Certificate:
- Florida Health Sciences Center, Inc. d/b/a Aeromed
- Positive Mobility, Inc. d/b/a Positive Mobility Transport
- Atlantic Palm Beach Ambulance, Inc. d/b/a/ American Medical Response
- Lifefleet Southeast, Inc. d/b/a American Medical Response
The above listed companies have met the requirements and have been approved according to the Highlands County Code of Ordinances Article IV – Medical Transportation Services, Division 2. – Basic and Advanced Life Support Care and Transportation, Section 5-54(a) – Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity required: Except as provided in this Section, no person, firm, corporation, association or governmental entity, other than the County, shall provide emergency medical transportation service in Highlands County without having first obtained a certificate from the board in accordance with this Article.
The press release stated, “Therefore, in accordance with the requirements above, Highlands County prohibits the provision of medical transportation services within Highlands County unless the medical transportation services are provided by holders of a current certificate of public convenience and necessity or a license from Highlands County, as provided by Article IV – Medical Transportation Services of the Highlands County Code of Ordinances.”
“We encourage our citizens and healthcare providers to do their due diligence prior to contracting with individuals and to make sure your provider has the correct credentials,” Randy Vosburg, county administrator.
